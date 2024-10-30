Diwali 2024 live updates: Participants during rehearsal of 'Deepotsav', in Ayodhya on October 29.

Diwali 2024 live updates: With devotees getting ready for Diwali, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is decorated for Deepotsav today. This is the first celebration since the temple's consecration in January. The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government plans to light up the city with 28 lakh earthen lamps to set a new world record....Read More

The Deepotsav celebrations will feature around 1,100 people performing a special aarti on the banks of the Saryu River, alongside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The event will also include performances by artists from six countries including Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia.



A Ram Leela show from Uttarakhand will also be held. Strict security measures are in place for the festivities as over 10,000 security personnel have been deployed at the site to ensure smooth celebrations.

The government has made arrangements to host around 5,000 to 6,000 people at the ghats, with forty jumbo LED screens set up to broadcast the event live.

Volunteers will support the world record attempt across 55 ghats in Ayodhya, particularly in areas like New Ghat, Old Ghat, and Bhajan Sandhya. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced 'Ek Diya Ram ke Naam,' a virtual initiative accessible via the Divya Ayodhya app.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that this year's Diwali will be historic, as thousands of lamps will light up the temple at Ram Lalla's birthplace in Ayodhya, celebrating the festival after a 500-year wait.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal reiterated on Wednesday that the ongoing ban on fireworks in Delhi during Diwali is not a religious issue but a measure to protect public health.

At a press conference, the former Delhi chief minister emphasized that Diwali is primarily a celebration of light, noting that the pollution from fireworks has long-lasting harmful effects, particularly on children.