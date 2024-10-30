Diwali 2024 live updates: Yogi Adityanath warns against barriers to development in Uttar Pradesh
Diwali 2024 live updates: With devotees getting ready for Diwali, the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is decorated for Deepotsav today. This is the first celebration since the temple's consecration in January. The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government plans to light up the city with 28 lakh earthen lamps to set a new world record....Read More
The Deepotsav celebrations will feature around 1,100 people performing a special aarti on the banks of the Saryu River, alongside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
The event will also include performances by artists from six countries including Myanmar, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia and Indonesia.
A Ram Leela show from Uttarakhand will also be held. Strict security measures are in place for the festivities as over 10,000 security personnel have been deployed at the site to ensure smooth celebrations.
The government has made arrangements to host around 5,000 to 6,000 people at the ghats, with forty jumbo LED screens set up to broadcast the event live.
Volunteers will support the world record attempt across 55 ghats in Ayodhya, particularly in areas like New Ghat, Old Ghat, and Bhajan Sandhya. Additionally, the Uttar Pradesh government has introduced 'Ek Diya Ram ke Naam,' a virtual initiative accessible via the Divya Ayodhya app.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that this year's Diwali will be historic, as thousands of lamps will light up the temple at Ram Lalla's birthplace in Ayodhya, celebrating the festival after a 500-year wait.
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal reiterated on Wednesday that the ongoing ban on fireworks in Delhi during Diwali is not a religious issue but a measure to protect public health.
At a press conference, the former Delhi chief minister emphasized that Diwali is primarily a celebration of light, noting that the pollution from fireworks has long-lasting harmful effects, particularly on children.
Diwali 2024 live updates: Obstacles to development will face consequences like mafias
Diwali 2024 live updates: At the Deepotsav celebrations, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing people said that anyone who acts as an obstacle to humanity and development will meet a fate similar to that of the state's mafias.
Diwali 2024 live updates: UP CM criticises doubts about Lord Ram's existence while highlighting progress in Ayodhya
Diwali 2024 live updates: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been completed. He mentioned that the government has made significant progress since 2017, particularly in providing electricity to the region. Adityanath also criticised those who questioned the existence of Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma, asserting that these doubts challenge the cultural heritage of the people.
Diwali 2024 live updates: Ayodhya set for historic Deepotsav, says deputy CM Maurya
Diwali 2024 live updates: On Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya expressed that this year's celebration marks the first Deepotsav after the consecration of Lord Shri Ram. He added the joy among devotees, stating that over 25 lakh diyas will be lit, aiming to set another world record during the festivities.
Diwali 2024 live updates: Yogi Adityanath extends Diwali greetings, honours Lord Ram’s return
Diwali 2024 live updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended Diwali greetings to the people on Wednesday, calling it an important festival of the Sanatan Dharma tradition in India. “Thousands of years ago, in memory of the arrival of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and the beginning of Ramrajya, devotees across Bharatkhand started celebrating this festival by decorating their homes with garlands of lamps,” a statement by the CM read.
Diwali 2024 live updates: Yogi Adityanath, ministers apply tilak on Ram, Lakshman and Sita artists
Diwali 2024 live updates: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak applied 'tilak' on the foreheads of the artists playing Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Sita. This took place during the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya, showcasing the cultural importance of the event.
Diwali 2024 live updates: Flowers showered on artists portraying Ram, Lakshman and Sita in Ayodhya
Diwali 2024 live updates: Flowers were showered from a helicopter on the artists playing Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Sita in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, during the Deepotsav celebration. The scene delighted the crowd and added to the festive spirit.