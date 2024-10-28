DMK, AIADMK on Vijay's political ideology: ‘Copying, old wine in new bottle’

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and principal opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday took potshots at actor-turned-politician Vijay, who spelled his political party's vision at his state conference in Chennai. Actor-turned-politician Vijay addresses the rally at Vikravandi in Villupuram on Sunday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

During his rally in Vikravandi on Chennai, Vijay revealed his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ideology as "Secular Social Justice" ideologies. He hit out at ruling DMK, accusing the ruling party of “misleading people under the guise of Dravidian ideology."



“Here one group singing the same song. Applying specific colour to whoever comes for politics. They are cheating people and they are doing underground dealing. In the name of the Dravidian Model running anti people's government cheating the people,” the 50-year-old actor said.

“TVK's first ideological enemy is who troubles this country with divisive politics. The second is in the name of the Dravidian model and using the names of Thanthai Periyar and Peraringanar Anna cheat Tamil Nadu people which is one selfish family group (Dynasty),” he added.



ALSO READ: Vijay's first TVK maanaadu: 5 memorable things he said about leaving cinema, decent politics, social change and more



DMK leader TKS Elangovan accused Vijay of copying his party's policies.



“These are all our policies, he is copying...whatever he says is what we had already said and which we are following,” Elangovan told PTI.

“This is the first conference and let us see, we have seen many parties. DMK leaders went to jail fighting for people's cause and though the party had lost several elections, it continued to be strong,” the DMK leader added.

“The DMK was built thus, fighting for people's issues, whereas Vijay's party aspires to be in power in 2026, immediately after entering politics. TVK leaders would not fight for people by going to jail like the DMK leaders. That is the difference between DMK and other parties...we are strong, we work for the people, we are for the people,” Elangovan added.



AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said,"TVK's ideology is a mix of ideology of all parties and old wine in new bottle...a cocktail ideology taken from all political parties in Tamil Nadu."

BJP on Vijay's ‘divisive politics’ jibe

BJP leader H Raja said the actor-turned-politician's party may split only the votes of Dravidian parties and the DMK could be weakened.



"I hope Mr Vijay would help me by speaking on Dravidian stock (ideology) and divide those votes," he told reporters.



BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted TVK on its debut conference and said that the party is pitted against 'Udhaya,' apparently hinting at DMK leader and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin.

(With agency inputs)