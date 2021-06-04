‘Do not believe such forwarded messages’: PIB after a fact-check

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Friday notified about a false WhatsApp forward that is being widely circulated and claims the government is providing relief fund for Covid-19. Fact-checking the claim, PIB said that the WhatsApp forward is 'fake' and asked people to not believe such forwarded messages on social media apps.

Alarming the people about the fraudulent websites and forwards, PIB also asked them to never disclose any personal information on such misleading websites. "This WhatsApp forward claiming that the Central Government is providing Phase 4 Covid-19 Relief Fund is #FAKE! Do not believe such forwarded messages and never disclose any personal information on these fraudulent websites," PIB Fact Check tweeted on Friday.

Providing the details about the forward, PIB Fact Check also tweeted an image of the link that is being circulated with the WhatsApp message asking people to apply for the Covid-19 relief fund through the link.

"GOVERNMENT SUPPORT FUND FOR COVID-19. Apply now for the government Covid-19 support fund," the topic of the link read.

"Apply for the government Phase 4 Covid-19 relief fund grant provided by the government. Hurry now, It takes few seconds to apply. Don't miss this, opportunity. Apply here," the WhatsApp forward further read.

The link mentioned in the forward, which has been declared fake is: https://cutt.ly/Covid19-Relief-Fund-ApplyNow

The coronavirus pandemic has battered the national economy and affected millions of people across the country.

Meanwhile, the government on Thursday said that around 550 million people have been provided with 28 lakh tonne foodgrains for free in May via ration shops under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme to provide relief during the second wave of Covid-19.