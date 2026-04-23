Do not travel to Iran: India issues advisory for nationals as some flights resume

“Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land," the MEA said.

In an advisory issued on April 23, the government said the warning was issued in view of reports about the commencement of some flights between India and Iran.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday advised Indian citizens to avoid travelling to Iran and urged those currently in the country to leave using designated land border routes.

“In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land," the Indian Embassy in Tehran said in a press release.

“Airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran. It is further reiterated that all Indian nationals currently in Iran should leave the country through designated land border routes, strictly in coordination with the Embassy".

Iranian airports have been closed since the US-Israel-Iran war began on February 28.