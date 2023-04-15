Doctor's tweet viral amid debate after influencer deletes health drink post

After social media influencer Revant Himatsingka took down his post on a health drink and apologised to Cadbury for making a video on the sugar content of the drink after receiving a legal notice, hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips made a similar claim on Twitter and showed that all health drinks are high on sugar and low on protein though they are advertised for "muscle growth, increased height, immunity building and better overall health". "This is what is written on their labels. I haven't made anything up. All facts," Dr Philips popularly known as The Liver Doc on Twitter replied to a question on what happened to the social media user. A social media influencer received a legal notice after his reel on the content of a health drink went viral.

In his tweet, Dr Philips also compared the sugar content of some other aerated soft drinks, chocolate, ginger beer cheeseburger etc.

"If you know sugar is the new alcohol, and protein is the building block of muscle and immunity, then you'll know how you have been taken for a ride, at least now...Sucrose and fructose are the worst causes for non-alcoholic fatty liver and fatty liver disease in children. Open your minds to advertised "healthy" food products," the tweet read.

While the doctor's post has opened up a fresh debate over the nutrition of health drinks, Cadbody on April 9 issued a clarification following Revant's video and said that the health drink in question contained Vitamin A, C,D, Iron, Zinc, Copper and Selenium. "These have been part of our formulation for several years. We have always called out "Helps with the healthy functioning of the immune system" on the back of our pack for several years (even before the Covid-19 pandemic)," its statement read.

Revant put up a post on Friday announcing that he received a legal notice for "one of India's biggest law firms on 13th April". Apologising, he said, "I did not plan or intend to infringe any trademark or defame any company nor do I have the interest or resources to participate in any court cases and I request MNCs to not take this forward legally. After quitting a high paying job in the US, I came back to India to start Food Pharmer with the belief that food is medicine and by eating food made by farmers, we can reduce our dependency on pharma."

