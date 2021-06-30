Drones spotted over Jammu’s Kaluchak, Kunjwani military stations again

Drones were again seen hovering over Kaluchak and Kunjwani military stations in Jammu on Wednesday three days after unmanned aircraft systems were used for twin attacks at an air force station in the region on Sunday. Another such attack was thwarted attack on Monday and three army teams reported drone sightings near military installations in Jammu between 1 am and 4.30 am on Tuesday.

The fresh drone sighting was reported a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of top ministers to discuss a long-pending policy on the management of and ways to deal with emerging security challenges.

Senior police superintendent (Jammu) Chandan Kohli said, “The Army informed us that they again spotted drones over Kaluchak and Kunjwani military stations around 4 am (Wednesday). We are looking into it.” He added police were investigating drone sightings in Jammu.

Drones have been spotted hovering over military stations in Jammu for the fourth straight day.

The Kaluchak military station was attacked in 2002 by three armed terrorists from Pakistan. The three first attacked a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus on the Jammu-Pathankot highway and killed seven passengers before storming the station, where they killed 23 people.

In February 2018, Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists attacked the nearby Sunjuwan Army installation and killed six soldiers and a civilian besides injuring 20 others. The three attackers were also killed.

A little after 1.30am on Sunday, two drones carrying explosives hit the air force station in Jammu, leaving two personnel injured. Experts said this was the first time drones were used in an attack on a major installation in the country.

There have been several incidents of Pakistan-based terrorists using drones in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir to drop arms, ammunition, drugs, and money to fuel terrorism in the region. But experts said Sunday’s attack represented a new security threat.