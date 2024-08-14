Droupadi Murmu Speech LIVE: ‘New criminal laws a tribute to freedom fighters,' says President
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live updates: President Droupadi Murmu will shortly begin her address to the nation on August 14, the eve of Independence Day 2024. The Rashtrapati Bhavan, in an official release, said that President Murmu will address the nation at 7 pm on August 14. Her speech will be broadcasted live across government social media handles and TV channels....Read More
The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said in a statement issued on Tuesday. Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9.30 pm on its respective regional networks, the statement added.
This year, the theme of Independence Day is ‘Viksit Bharat’. The name has been decided keeping in mind the government’s vision to transform India into a developed country by 2047. For the 78th Independence Day, the central government launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, urging everyone to show their love for the nation by hoisting the tricolour inside their homes.
On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort in Old Delhi, after which the Independence Day parade will take place. PM Modi will also address the nation from Red Fort to mark the commencement of I-Day celebrations across the country.
Last year, President Murmu highlighted the achievements of the government and the milestones completed by authorities during her Independence Day eve speech. She also said that the country witnessed a strong GDP growth and lauded the strength of the Indian economy.
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: President hails contribution of tribals in freedom struggle
President Murmu said, “…Among tribals, there were Tilka Manjhi, Birsa Munda, Laxman Naik and Phulo-Jhano, among many more whose sacrifices are now being appreciated. We have started celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Celebrations of his 150th birth anniversary next year will be an opportunity to further honour his contribution to the national re-awakening.”
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: President hails India's infrastructural boost
President Murmu said, “Infrastructure has received a big boost in the recent years. Well thought out plans and effective implementation have helped in creating a net of roads, highways, railway and ports.”
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: ‘NEP already showing results,’ says President
President Murmu said in her address, “It is their energy and enthusiasm that will help the nation scale new heights. Cultivating the young minds and creating a new mindset that takes the best of the traditions and the contemporary knowledge is our priority. To this end, the National Education Policy, launched in 2020, has already started showing results.”
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: ‘Matter of pride that India is 5th largest economy’
President Murmu said, “It is a matter of pride for al of us that India is now the world's fifth biggest economy and is ready to be among the three biggest economies of the world. This success is a result of hard work of farmers and labourers, farsightedness of policy makers and entrepreneurs and country's visionary leadership.”
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: ‘New criminal laws a tribute to freedom fighters’
President Murmu said that the new criminal laws implemented across the nation are a “tribute to the freedom fighters.”
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: ‘India is among fastest growing economies’
President Murmu said, “My dear countrymen, India is among the fastest growing economies in the world with an average annual growth of 8% between 2021 and 2024. This has not only given more money in the hands of people, but there has been a huge decline in the number of people living below the poverty line as well.”
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: President congratulates Paris Olympic athletes from India
President Murmu congratulated all Indian athletes on their wins and hard work in the Paris Olympic, and the Team India's win in the T20 cricket world cup.
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: President hails PM's internship scheme
President Murmu hailed the Prime Minister's internship scheme, which aims at providing work experience and skill development for over 1 crore youths across the country.
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: President hails EC, poll workers for Lok Sabha election success
President Droupadi Murmu appreciates EC, all officials, security personnel who braved heat, helped in successful completion of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: President on ‘Nari Shakti’ and women empowerment
President Murmu said that the government has launched multiple schemes for the empowerment of women, and working towards expanding ‘Nari Shakti’ across the country.
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: President talks of horrors of partition
President Murmu said, “Today, August 14, our country is observing Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. It is a day to remember the horrors of the partition. When our great nation was divided, millions were forced to flee, and countless lives were lost. On the eve of Independence Day, we recall this unprecedented humanitarian tragedy and stand united with the families that were torn apart.”
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: ‘80 crore people given free ration,’ said President
President Murmu said that many government schemes have uplifted the economically weaker sections, and have given 80 crore people free ration and amenities.
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: President hails sacrifice of freedom fighters
During her address to the nation, President Droupadi Murmu talked about the sacrifices made by freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and Sukhdev.
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: President begins address to nation
President Droupadi Murmu begins her address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day 2024.
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: Where to watch live
The speech by Droupadi Murmu will be live on Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, the official statement said.
Droupadi Murmu Speech Live: President's address to commence shortly
President Droupadi Murmu will commence her address to the nation at 7 pm tonight, the official statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.