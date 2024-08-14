Droupadi Murmu Speech Live updates: President Droupadi Murmu will shortly begin her address to the nation on August 14, the eve of Independence Day 2024. The Rashtrapati Bhavan, in an official release, said that President Murmu will address the nation at 7 pm on August 14. Her speech will be broadcasted live across government social media handles and TV channels....Read More

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, it said in a statement issued on Tuesday. Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9.30 pm on its respective regional networks, the statement added.

This year, the theme of Independence Day is ‘Viksit Bharat’. The name has been decided keeping in mind the government’s vision to transform India into a developed country by 2047. For the 78th Independence Day, the central government launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, urging everyone to show their love for the nation by hoisting the tricolour inside their homes.

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort in Old Delhi, after which the Independence Day parade will take place. PM Modi will also address the nation from Red Fort to mark the commencement of I-Day celebrations across the country.

Last year, President Murmu highlighted the achievements of the government and the milestones completed by authorities during her Independence Day eve speech. She also said that the country witnessed a strong GDP growth and lauded the strength of the Indian economy.