‘Dynasts SP and Cong harmed the country’s youth': PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress, accusing them of “depriving the youth in the country of opportunities due to their practice of nepotism.” PM Modi launched several developmental projects in Varanasi and criticised previous governments for ignoring the city(PTI)

“The country is facing a huge threat from pariwarvad. They never believe in giving opportunities to the youth. That is why I appealed from the Red Fort about bringing one lakh such youth of the country into politics whose family has nothing to do with politics," PTI quoted the prime minister as saying in Varanasi.

"Be it the Samajwadi Party or the Congress, the development of Varanasi was neither their priority nor will it be in future. The BJP government runs on the ideology of 'sabka vikas'," he said.

PM Modi called the youth of Uttar Pradesh to action during his visit, asking all the “non-political” youth to get involved in politics to oppose the dynastic politics of the Congress and Samajwadi Party.

He said that the "dynasts" had harmed the country's youth the most.

The prime minister launched several developmental projects worth more than ₹6,700 crore, including RJ Shankara eye hospital and Sigra sports stadium in his parliamentary constituency.

The prime minister alleged that Varanasi's interests had taken a backseat under previous governments due to their alleged nepotism and the politics of appeasement.

PM Modi pointed out that during his tenure the constituency had seen more development than previously, saying that “earlier scams made headlines and today that is no longer the case.”

Outlining his vision for the youth of Uttar Pradesh, he said his government has two major goals – to increasing comfort for the people and to give people employment.

"Today, new highways are being built in the country, railway tracks are being laid on new routes, and new airports are being built. This is not just a work of stone and iron, but it is increasing the convenience of the people and creating jobs for the youth," he said.