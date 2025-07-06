Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Andaman Sea

ANI |
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 11:15 AM IST

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck the Andaman Sea.(Representative Image/Unsplash)
https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1941674858796274127

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.5, On: 06/07/2025 07:03:34 IST, Lat: 6.60 N, Long: 95.05 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea."

More details are awaited.

