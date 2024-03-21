 Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Maharashtra's Hingoli | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Maharashtra's Hingoli

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2024 08:00 AM IST

An aftershock measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale was also reported in Hingoli at 6.19 am.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Maharashtra's Hingoli on Thursday morning.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.(Rep image)

According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt in the region at around 6.08am. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of magnitude: 4.5, occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:08:30 IST, Lat: 19.48 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 10 km,Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra India." the National Center for Seismology wrote on X.

The earthquake was followed by an aftershock measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale at 6.19 am.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:19:05 IST, Lat: 19.41 & Long: 77.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the National Center for Seismology wrote.

In November, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale had hit Hingoli. The earthquake occurred at 5.09 am today at a depth of 5 km.

