Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 strikes Maharashtra's Hingoli

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter Scale struck Maharashtra's Hingoli on Thursday morning. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.(Rep image)

According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt in the region at around 6.08am. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km.

“Earthquake of magnitude: 4.5, occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:08:30 IST, Lat: 19.48 & Long: 77.30, Depth: 10 km,Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra India." the National Center for Seismology wrote on X.

The earthquake was followed by an aftershock measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale at 6.19 am.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, occurred on 21-03-2024, 06:19:05 IST, Lat: 19.41 & Long: 77.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Hingoli, Maharashtra," the National Center for Seismology wrote.

In November, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale had hit Hingoli. The earthquake occurred at 5.09 am today at a depth of 5 km.