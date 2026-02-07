ECI orders SSR for Tadubi assembly constituency in Manipur

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced a Special Summary Revision (SSR) for the electoral roll for the 49-Tadubi (ST) assembly constituency in Manipur and the 201-Baramati Assembly constituency in Maharashtra. The qualifying date for eligibility is January 1, 2026. BJP legislator Yumnam Khemchand Singh during his swearing-in as Manipur chief minister in Imphal on February 4, 2026. (PTI)

Following ECI directives, the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of Manipur announced the schedule on Saturday under Section 21 of the Representation of the Peoples Act, 1950. This follows the revocation of President’s Rule on Wednesday, shortly before Y Khemchand Singh was sworn in as the new chief minister of Manipur.

According to ECI, the integrated draft electoral roll will be published on February 9, claims and objections can be filed uptil February 25, disposal of claims and objections will be completed by March 6, and the final publication of electoral roll is scheduled for March 10.

It said that the revision aims to ensure that every eligible Indian citizen — those aged 18 years and above as of January 1, 2026, who reside in the constituency and are not disqualified under law — is properly enrolled.

The CEO of Manipur along with District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) will oversee the entire process to ensure accuracy and compliance. The final publication of the rolls will be preceded by a press note and public advertisements to enhance transparency and encourage participation.

In 49-Tadubi assembly constituency in Manipur’s Senapati district has been vacant since the death of National People’s Party representative N Kayisii on January 18, 2025, from illness. The SSR process is a critical step towards holding the by-election.

Manipur has faced instability since May 3, 2023. Its former chief minister N Biren Singh was forced to resign on February 9, 2025, after a threat of no confidence motion, and President’s Rule was imposed in the state four days later. The crisis has claimed more than 260 lives and displaced over 60,000 people.