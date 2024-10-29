ED files chargesheet against Amanatullah Khan in Waqf money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed chargesheet against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board money laundering probe. AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan(PTI)

The 110-page supplementary chargesheet also named one Mariam Siddiqui, who was not arrested by the ED as an accused in the case. The court is likely to take it up for consideration on November 4.

Khan was arrested by the ED on September 2 from his Okhla residence and is currently in judicial custody. The legislator from Okhla was arrested after the federal agency raided his house and questioned him for a few hours.

Waqf money laundering probe

In April this year, the ED moved court seeking an arrest warrant against Amanatullah Khan, citing his non-appearance before the agency.

The agency had filed a chargesheet against his alleged associates Daud Nasir, Zeeshan Haider, Jawed Imam Siddiqui and Kausar Imam Siddiqui in January.



The ED alleged that Khan acquired huge proceeds of crime in cash through illegal recruitment of staff in the Delhi Waqf Board and invested these to purchase immovable assets in the names of his associates.



According to the ED, Khan benefited from leasing out Waqf Board properties when he was the board’s chairman between 2018 and 2022.



On October 18, the ED informed the Delhi high court that its probe into Amanatullah Khan under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is based on the multiple FIRs.

The agency opposed Khan's plea challenging his arrest in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in appointments at the Delhi Waqf Board during his time as chairperson.



ALSO READ: Delhi court seeks ED reply on AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's bail plea

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that Amanatullah Khan is misleading the court by referencing the outcome of one FIR while neglecting to mention ongoing investigations related to other FIRs.

The ED stated that evidence gathered during the investigation, including statements recorded under Section 50, indicates that Khan appointed individuals close to him, circumventing legal procedures and committing multiple irregularities for personal gain during his tenure as Chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board.