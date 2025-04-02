George Soros-linked Bengaluru firm also received funding from USAID, says ED: Report

The Enforcement Directorate has found that ASAR Social Impact Advisors, one of the three Bengaluru-based companies being probed for alleged funding from the Soros Foundation, also received ₹8 crore as inward remittance from USAID, the foreign aid agency under scanner by the Trump administration, reported The Times of India on Wednesday. The Open Society Foundation (OSF) is one of several entities funded by Soros is under the home ministry's “prior reference category”, which mandates prior sanction to fund any Indian non-profit organisation.(HT_PRINT file)

The development relates to the alleged foreign exchange violation case against US billionaire George Soros-founded 'private funding agency' OSF and its investment arm, the Economic Development Fund (EDF).

In March, the agency searched eight premises of some of the alleged beneficiaries of OSF and EDF, including those linked to some international human rights bodies.

ED sources told TOI that the company explained that ₹8 crore was reimbursed for services provided to a Delhi-based think tank, Council on Energy Environment and Water (CEEW).

The report said the company officials could not explain the details of its services to the CEEW and its alleged ties with USAID. ASAR and the think tank did not respond to TOI's queries on the ED's probe.

ED probes funding motive

The ED is examining the motive and purpose of these alleged payments from USAID.

CEEW's website states that it is “one of Asia’s leading not-for-profit policy research institutions. CEEW uses data, integrated analysis, and strategic outreach to explain—and change—the use, reuse, and misuse of resources.”

Among prominent people associated with the think tank were Montek Singh Ahluwalia, the former deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission and former union minister and BJP leader Suresh Prabhu.

The two other companies under the ED's scanner are Rootbridge Services Pvt Ltd and Rootbridge Academy Ltd. The two entities allegedly received funds from SEDF, the “impact investment arm” of the Open Society Foundation (OSF), one of several entities funded by Soros.

The OSF is under the home ministry's “prior reference category”, which mandates prior sanction to fund any Indian non-profit organisation. The central agency is probing whether the OSF complied with this mandatory requirement while funding related entities. Civil society organisations and think tanks that allegedly received funding from Soros in the garb of foreign direct investments are also under the ED's radar, the report said.