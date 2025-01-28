ED summon to Siddaramaiah’s wife, state minister in Muda case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi, and urban development minister Byrathi Suresh, asking the former to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday, as part of its ongoing investigation into the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) land allotment scam, officials said. Details regarding Suresh’s summons remain undisclosed. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notices to Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, BM Parvathi, and urban development minister Byrathi Suresh (ANI)

According to officials, the notice to Parvathi was issued under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This is the second notice issued to Parvathi, as she previously requested a two-week extension citing health concerns, age, and an inability to attend in person. Parvathi also requested permission for an online appearance, which the ED declined.

The investigation into the alleged irregularities began in October 2024, focusing on irregularities in land allotments under Muda. Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi, and her brother, BM Mallikarjun Swamy, have been named as key suspects in the case.

The dispute centres around a three-acre plot in Mysuru’s Devanur 3rd Stage, which Siddaramaiah claims was gifted to his wife in 1998. In 2014, MUDA acquired the land for development without permission, and his wife, Parvathi applied for compensation. She was given 14 residential plots, totalling 38,284 square feet, in prime residential areas and worth over ₹ ₹crore as compensation, raising questions about the disparity in value compared to the original land. The petitioner, activist, Snehamayi Krishna, alleged that the exchange unfairly benefited the family.

As part of its investigation, ED provisionally attached 142 immovable properties worth approximately ₹300 crore under PMLA. “The role of former MUDA commissioner DB Natesh has emerged as instrumental in illegal allotment of compensation sites to chief minister Siddaramaiah’s wife BM Parvathi,” ED said in a statement on January 17.

Investigations revealed that beyond the 14 sites allotted to Parvathi, numerous sites were unlawfully allocated to real estate businessmen, who sold them at a profit, generating unaccounted cash laundered to appear legitimate. “The searches also revealed that sites have been allotted in the name of benamis/dummy individuals for the benefit of real estate businessmen. The incriminating evidence with respect to payment of illegal gratification to then Muda chairman and commissioner in the form of immovable property, Muda sites, cash were recovered,” ED said.

Criticising ED actions, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar termed the investigation a “political witch hunt.” Drawing from his own experience with a disproportionate assets case, Shivakumar questioned the legitimacy of simultaneous investigations by different agencies.

“When the Lokayukta is already investigating, how can the CBI or ED conduct another probe? This is purely politically motivated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka leader of opposition R Ashoka refuted claims of political interference as he called the summons as part of the standard legal process, highlighting similar actions taken during BS Yediyurappa’s tenure as chief minister.

“This is a regular legal process, not influenced by the state or central government. We are not commenting further on this matter,” Ashoka said.