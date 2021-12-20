Home / India News / ED summons actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case 
ED summons actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case 

Aishwarya Bachchan, 48, the daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, has been asked to depose before the agency in Delhi.
Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai.
Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai.
Published on Dec 20, 2021 12:02 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks case, officials said on Monday.

The ED has been probing the case since 2016 when the global leaks came to light. It later issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of the RBI. 

