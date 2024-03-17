Electoral bonds new details: DMK got 509 crore from Santiago Martin's firm

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday revealed fresh data linked to the electoral bonds scheme. The poll body had submitted these details in sealed covers to the Supreme Court and was later asked to make the data public. Per the fresh details, MK Stalin-led DMK received ₹656.5 crore through electoral bonds, including those purchased by Santiago Martin's Future Gaming company. Electoral Bonds: The Election Commission of India released the first installment of details on Thursday. (ANI)

Political parties had filed the data with the Election Commission in sealed cover after the Supreme Court's order.

"Data so received from political parties was deposited in the Supreme Court without opening sealed covers. In pursuance of the Supreme Court's order dated March 15, 2024, the Registry of the Supreme Court has returned physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive in sealed cover. The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data received in the digitized form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website," EC said in a statement.

Here are the key takeaways from the electoral bonds revelations:

Per the data, Tamil Nadu's ruling party received ₹ 509 crore as anonymous donations from Martin's company. DMK is among a few political parties who disclosed the identity of their donors. Megha Engineering donated ₹ 105 crore to MK Stalin's party, India Cements ₹ 14 crore and Sun TV ₹ 100 crore. The Congress party redeemed a total of ₹ 1,334.35 crore through electoral bonds. BJP encashed electoral bonds totalling ₹ 6,986.5 crore. The ruling party's encashed maximum ₹ 2,555 crore during 2019-20. Odisha's BJD encashed electoral bonds worth ₹ 944.5 crore. YSR Congress encashed ₹ 442.8 crore and TDP ₹ 181.35 crore. The Trinamool Congress is the second largest recipient of donations through the electoral bonds scheme. It received ₹ 1397 crore. K Chandrashekar Rao's BRS is the fourth largest recipient after BJP, Trinamool and Congress. They cashed bonds worth ₹ 1322 crore. The Samajwadi Party earned ₹ 14.05 crore via electoral bonds. Akali Dal received ₹ 7.26 crore, AIADMK ₹ 6.05 crore, National Conference ₹ 50 lakh, the Election Commission's data said. CPI(M), AIMIM, BSP said they didn't receive any funds through electoral bonds.

On Thursday, the Election Commission released the first list of entities and individuals who purchased electoral bonds to make political donations.

Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Limited, which is run by Santiago Martin, commonly known as "Lottery King", emerged as the largest donor. The firm has donated ₹1368 crore between 2019 and 2024.

The Supreme Court of India has scrapped the electoral bonds scheme, calling it unconstitutional.

With inputs from PTI