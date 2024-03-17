Election Commission makes public new electoral bonds data
Mar 17, 2024 03:17 PM IST
Election Commission releases new data on electoral bonds purchased and redeemed by political parties.
The Election Commission released new data regarding electoral bonds purchased by individuals and redeemed by political parties on its website on Sunday.
This is developing news. Please get back to check for updates.
