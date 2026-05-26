Engineer Rashid gets interim bail for father’s post-death rituals

The Delhi high court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Abdul Rashid Sheikh, the member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, from June 25 to June 30 to enable him to attend his father’s post-death rituals. Engineer Rashid has been in jail for over six years. (PTI)

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain directed Rashid to surrender on June 2 upon the expiry of his current interim bail period. “After the interim bail [granted on May 18] expires, the appellant shall surrender. ...for the period from June 25 to June 30, interim bail is again granted to enable the appellant to participate in the rites and ceremonies on the 40th day,” the bench said.

It added that the interim bail granted from June 25 to 30 will have the same conditions currently imposed on him. On May 18, the high court granted him interim bail until June 2 after his father’s death. It said that he would remain accompanied by at least two police personnel in plain clothes throughout the period of his interim bail.

Rashid has been in custody for over six years since his arrest in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The National Investigation Agency has accused him of being part of a conspiracy involving illicit funding and terror organisations aimed at fuelling separatist activities.