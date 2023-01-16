Home / India News / ‘Even for using Hindi words…’: Kerala governor on fatwas as ‘political weapon’

'Even for using Hindi words…': Kerala governor on fatwas as 'political weapon'

Updated on Jan 16, 2023

Khan claimed there are dozens of instances in Quran where it is said that only the creator, and not even the Prophet, can decide right and wrong.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan was speaking at a conclave organised by RSS-linked weekly "Panchjanya" in Delhi Sunday.(PTI / File)
ByHT News Desk

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Sunday said that ‘kufr fatwas’ has no place in Islam alleging they were being used as political weapons. Speaking at a conclave organised by RSS-linked weekly Panchajanya, Khan said there were fatwas against him since the time he was in the Congress.

"Kufr fatwas are actually only given for political reasons and have been used as political weapons," he said, referring to religious edicts where actions are condemned as 'Kufr' - meaning they bring Muslims in the category of those unfaithful to the religion or unbeliever.

Khan said clergy in Islam that issues fatwas was created by rulers. He also claimed there are dozens of instances in Quran where it is said that only the creator, and not even the Prophet, can decide right and wrong.

“There are always two views in all societies. But those who have power propagate their own ideas. The clergy was created by rulers so that their decisions could get religious legitimacy. Islam religion has been taken over by politics since the passing away of the Prophet,” he said.

"There are at least 200 instances in Quran where it is said that only the creator can decide what is right and what is wrong... will be decided when people die and meet their creator. No human being, not even the Prophet, has been given the right to decide this according to Quran,” Khan claimed.

The governor said he was not “part of the BJP” when fatwas were issued against him.

“I used to make my speeches in Hindi. In those days even for using Hindi words you could get fatwa.”

".... So, kufr fatwas are actually only given for political reasons and used as political weapon," Khan said.

On his differences with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Khan said it happened because he came out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. He, however, clarified that there has been "no conflict" since he explained to the CM that he was doing his Constitutional duty.

"There is no conflict with the Kerala government. The moment I reached there, CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) came. They couldn’t digest that a Constitutional office in Kerala could come in support of CAA.

“I told the CM that I know you are a communist. And even I am not a believer in organised religion. I am rather a believer in spirituality. I told him the meaning of dharma is accountability.

"And I told him my accountability is the Constitution. I told him you publicly criticise me and I will not feel bad. You do your duty and I will do mine. But since then there has been no tension,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

arif mohammed khan kerala
