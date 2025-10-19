Every inch of Pakistan within BrahMos range, Op Sindoor just a trailer, says Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said all of Pakistan was within the reach of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and Operation Sindoor was merely a trailer, warning the neighbour of consequences if it continued to support cross-border terrorism. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and DyCM Brajesh Pathak with others during the flagging off ceremony of the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit at Sarojini Nagar, in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI)

“Every inch of Pakistan’s territory is now within the reach of BrahMos. Operation Sindoor is proof that victory has become a habit for us, and now we must further enhance our capabilities. The operation was just a trailer. It has made Pakistan realise what might follow,” Singh said as he and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured in Lucknow. The missile, an Indo-Russian joint venture, was used to strike targets in Pakistan during the four-day military confrontation in May under Operation Sindoor.

BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow has delivered the first missiles --- ready for deployment --- just five months after its inauguration. It is the second such facility after Hyderabad.

BrahMos is not just a missile, but a symbol of India’s growing indigenous capabilities, Singh said.

“The missile features a traditional warhead and an advanced guided system and possesses the capability to strike long distances at supersonic speeds. This combination of speed, accuracy, and power makes BrahMos one of the best systems in the world. It has become the backbone of our armed forces,” he said.

BrahMos is one of the fastest cruise missiles in the world with a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times the speed of sound. It can hit targets up to 500 km away and a newer variant will have a range of around 800 km.

BrahMos variants can be launched from land, air and sea, and all three variants are in service with the Indian armed forces.

The missile, he said, proved that Made-in-India is no longer a slogan, but a global brand. “Whether it’s the export of the BrahMos to the Philippines or cooperation with other countries in the future, India is now playing the role of a giver, not just a taker,” Singh said, adding that BrahMos Aerospace has signed contracts worth around ₹4,000 crore with two countries in the last one month.

“Approximately 100 missile systems will be produced in the facility every year. Considering the investment coming into Uttar Pradesh and the progress being made in the state, the region is poised to become a symbol of a new era of both development and defence...The turnover of BrahMos’ Lucknow unit will be around ₹3,000 crore from the next financial year,” Singh said.

He underscored the need to strengthen small industries that produce thousands of components and technologies required for the integration of a major weapon system thereby reducing reliance on others, speaking in the context of global supply chain disruptions.

“As technological development takes place, the supply chain also diversifies. These supply chains are often connected to other countries. If that person, company, or country refuses to supply that spare part, your product will not be manufactured. There is a need to strengthen our small industries so much that we don’t have to rely on others for spare parts. Be it advanced seekers or ramjet engines, we must develop all types of technologies indigenously so that our supply chain remains within India,” Singh added.