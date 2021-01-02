e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Expert panel recommends Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted emergency use

Expert panel recommends Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted emergency use

This will be the first indigenous vaccine against Covid-19, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology.

india Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 19:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
A medic administers Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), during the Phase- 3 trials at the People's Medical College in Bhopal.
A medic administers Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), during the Phase- 3 trials at the People's Medical College in Bhopal.(PTI)
         

Covaxin, the indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology became the second vaccine in India to inch one step closer to the final approval for emergency use. The subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Saturday recommended Covaxin for restricted emergency use. On Friday, Serum Institute of India’s Covishield was given the recommendation. Both will now have to wait for the final approval from the Drug Controller of India.

The development comes on a day a nationwide dry run exercise was conducted under the supervision of the Union health ministry. Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said India is perhaps the only country which has several vaccine candidates almost ready.

Bharat Biotech had applied for emergency-use authorisation first on December 7. The expert panel asked the firm to submit their safety and efficacy data from the ongoing phase 3 clinical trial for further consideration.

On Friday, as the expert panel looked into the details of both Covishield (Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine) and Covaxin (Bharat Biotech), it asked Bharat Biotech to expedite volunteer recruitment for the ongoing third phase trial.

Both the vaccine candidates have been recommended for restricted emergency use which comes with a few riders. For Oxford vaccine, the panel has imposed certain regulatory provisions, including that the shot is indicated for active immunisation in individuals of 18 years or more to prevent the disease and that it should be administered intramuscularly in two doses at an interval of four to six weeks.

tags
top news
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted emergency use
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
Nothing can deter Indian Armed Forces, says CDS General Bipin Rawat
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
India perhaps only country with 4 vaccines almost ready: Javadekar
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after undergoing angioplasty: Report
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
How can I trust BJP’s vaccine?: Akhilesh Yadav won’t get vaccinated for now
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all frontline workers in 1st phase: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine
Covid-19 vaccination: Harsh Vardhan briefs on pan-India dry run, vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In