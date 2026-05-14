Extreme heat, humidity may impact players at 2026 FIFA World Cup: Analysis

Around 25% of the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches are likely to be played in conditions of 26°C Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT), a heat index that includes temperature and humidity, or higher, a new analysis has warned, raising concerns over extreme heat and player safety. Around five FIFA World Cup 2026 matches could be played in conditions deemed unsafe by global players’ union FIFPRO (iStock, representative photo)

The study said around five games could take place at WBGT levels of 28°C or above, which is equivalent to about 38°C in dry heat or 30°C in high humidity, a threshold that the global players’ union FIFPRO considers unsafe for play and advises postponement.

Wet-bulb temperature combines heat and humidity measurements to indicate how effectively the human body can cool itself through sweating when outdoors. A wet-bulb temperature of 31 to 35°C can be fatal to humans depending on their exposure, according to scientists.

To avoid the extremes of Qatar’s summer heat, the 2022 FIFA World Cup was held in November and December, becoming the first edition to take place at the end of the year and outside the traditional months of May, June and July. Energy-efficient cooling systems were developed following Qatar’s successful bid for the 2022 World Cup, according to various reports.

The risk of these more extreme conditions has nearly doubled since the 1994 FIFA World Cup as a result of climate change, according to researchers at World Weather Attribution (WWA), a team of climate scientists and experts who focus on rapid attribution studies.

While three venues have cooling inside the arena, over a third of high-risk games are scheduled at venues without air conditioning, including Miami, Kansas City, New York/New Jersey and Philadelphia, according to the analysis.

The analysis reveals that players and fans face a much higher risk of gruelling heat and humidity at the 2026 World Cup compared to the 1994 tournament on the same continent. Taking account of actual game times, scientists analysed the likelihood of every one of the 104 FIFA 2026 World Cup matches taking place in conditions exceeding key safety guidelines laid out by FIFPRO.