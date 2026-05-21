Falta repolling today: Double security measures, TMC's Jahangir Khan out of race | What to know

West Bengal's Falta assembly constituency is going to polls today, May 21, after the Election Commission ordered fresh voting for the seat, citing "subversion of the democratic process". Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew from the Falta repoll contest on Tuesday. (Agencies)

The constituency earlier went to polls on April 29 which was ultimately annulled and re-polling was ordered by the Election Commission.

Falta repolling | What to know Heavy security measures The Election Commission has nearly doubled the security arrangements for the repoll in the Falta assembly constituency, news agency PTI reported, citing a senior poll panel official.

Eight Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel will be deployed at each polling booth. The official said that during the April 29 polling, only four personnel were stationed at each booth.

ALSO READ | Missing CCTV footage, proxy voting in Bengal’s Falta: Poll observer’s report

"The poll panel does not want to leave any room for irregularities this time. Security arrangements have therefore been significantly strengthened," the official told PTI.

The poll official further stated that Falta has 285 polling booths, and around 35 companies of central forces will be deployed to ensure smooth voting.

Additionally, 30 quick response teams will remain on standby to timely respond to any disturbance.

The EC has also tightened surveillance measures, with two web cameras to be installed inside every polling booth and one outside. Live webcasting will also cover the polling process and surrounding areas.

"Monitoring will be conducted from the offices of the District Election Officer (DEO) and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)," he said. The official added that drone surveillance is also being considered for the repoll day.

"Three election observers have been assigned to supervise the repoll process," the officer said.

TMC candidate withdraws from Falta repoll Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan withdrew from the Falta repoll contest on Tuesday, citing West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari's special package announcement for the constituency.

“I dreamt that Falta should become golden Falta. The chief minister has said that a special package would be announced for Falta. That is why I am stepping aside from contesting the repoll,” Khan said.

"I am the son of the soil. I am stepping aside to ensure peace and prosperity for Falta and for its people," he added.

CM Suvendu promises jobs West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday held a high-voltage roadshow in Falta, promising jobs for one family member of each BJP worker allegedly killed in post-poll violence after the 2021 assembly elections.

Adhikari also announced a special package for the constituency in the next state budget.

The CM also took a swipe at TMC's Jahangir Khan for withdrawing from the contest. "Where is self-styled Pushpa? He had no other way, as he won't get a polling agent, so he decided to run away," he stated.

ALSO READ | ‘Black chapter’: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari orders probe into 2021 post-poll violence, targets Abhishek Banerjee

Adhikari also claimed that people in the assembly constituency were experiencing a sense of political liberation after what he termed as years of intimidation.

"What I am witnessing today is people's happiness. It feels like a second Independence Day. Voters will get back their voting rights after 10 years and will finally be able to cast their votes freely and fairly," he added.

BJP candidate says will win Falta by over 1 lakh votes Debangshu Panda, Bharatiya Janata Party's Falta candidate, exuded confidence about winning the repoll on May 21, saying, "In Falta, the BJP will win by a margin of 1-1.5 lakhs votes."

He alleged large-scale irregularities during polling in parts of the Falta assembly constituency, including manipulation at some booths and incidents of voter intimidation.

Panda, speaking to news agency, had claimed that the BJP had raised objections over irregularities at several booths and demanded fresh voting in those areas, following which the EC ordered repolling on May 21.

"We had petitioned for re-polling in the 150 booths where cellotape was put on the BJP symbol... They even rotated cameras in some of the booths... Yesterday, they made a decision on our demand and declared a repoll on 21st May... In Falta, the BJP will win by a margin of 1-1.5 lakhs votes," Panda said.

Why was repolling ordered in Falta Special observer Sujeet Mishra submitted a detailed report about the voting in Falta, following which the ECI ordered a repoll.

The observer's report details violations across dozens of polling stations in the constituency, based on CCTV footage reviewed, HT reported earlier.

For example, at polling station 229, no video footage was available from the start of the poll until 3:14 pm, while at polling station 177, footage was unavailable during three separate windows: 1.05 am to 1.15 pm, 1.28 pm to 1,38 pm, and 3.04 pm to 3.22 pm.

The report said: “Serious allegations of intimidation and voter obstruction remained unverified due to missing footage.”

Besides the missing CCTV footage, the observer's report also listed various violations where cameras did function. The observer noted that at polling station 224, "An extremely large number of instances where companions cast votes on behalf of voters throughout the day; multiple persons inside voting compartment; same individuals appeared to vote multiple times; polling agent repeatedly approached compartment and cast votes on behalf of voters.”

Similar incidents also emerged from polling stations 160, 182, and 232, among others.

The observer concluded that 60 of the Falta's 285 polling stations had been vitiated during the elections.

(with PTI inputs)