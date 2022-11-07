Home / India News / Farm fires hit 2-week low as winds dissuade farmers

Farm fires hit 2-week low as winds dissuade farmers

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 07:23 AM IST

According to officials of the Punjab agricultural department, farmers did not set their crop residue on fire, worrying that the strong winds may cause the blazes to spread to neighbouring fields or accidentally cause freshly sown crops to catch fire.

Data from Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) on Sunday showed only two districts with more than 100 fires, the largest number–130–was in Mansa. (Photos by Sanjeev Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Data from Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) on Sunday showed only two districts with more than 100 fires, the largest number–130–was in Mansa. (Photos by Sanjeev Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
ByHT Correspondents, Bathinda/patiala

Punjab on Sunday registered 599 farm fires, the fewest in a day since October 25 this year and around one-fourth the number logged on Saturday (2,817), as strong winds kept cultivators wary of setting their paddy stubble ablaze.

According to officials of the Punjab agricultural department, farmers did not set their crop residue on fire, worrying that the strong winds may cause the blazes to spread to neighbouring fields or accidentally cause freshly sown crops to catch fire.

“As wind speed picked up pace, farmers were reluctant to set stubble ablaze as it could have led to accidental fires in nearby fields. Thus, the number of farm fires saw a decline,” said the official, requesting anonymity.

While the strong winds helped dissipate the thick smog in the region, the air quality index (AQI) was still recorded in the ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ categories by three key air quality monitoring stations on the weekend.

During winter, smoke from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana can contribute to over 40% of Delhi’s PM2.5 levels, pushing the Capital into an air emergency. A change in wind direction towards the city, or stronger local winds, can clear up the air to some extent, as it has over the weekend.

Data from Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) on Sunday showed only two districts with more than 100 fires, the largest number–130–was in Mansa.

Sangrur, which had recorded the most number of farm fires since October 28, witnessed 108 cases on Sunday. It was followed by Patiala (54), Muktsar (43), Barnala (41) and Fazilka (40).

According to data from Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), Bathinda recorded 36 farm fires, but the AQI remained in the ‘very poor’ category for the second consecutive day at 306, the worst reading in Punjab, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. The air quality of Amritsar and Ludhiana was also ‘poor’ at 245 and 241, respectively.

However, continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) in Jalandhar, Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh, Patiala and Rupnagar recorded ‘moderate’ AQI readings.

Of its 23 districts, Punjab is equipped to audit AQI at only eight places in six districts.

With 599 cases of stubble burning on Sunday, this year’s kharif season tally in Punjab has risen to 29,999.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
stubble burning new delhi air pollution in delhi air pollution delhi air pollution + 3 more
stubble burning new delhi air pollution in delhi air pollution delhi air pollution + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out