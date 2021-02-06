IND USA
Home / India News / LIVE: 'How can democratic govt act like this?' KC Venugopal on farmers protest
Farmers stage protest against the new farm laws.
Farmers stage protest against the new farm laws.(HT photo)
Live

LIVE: 'How can democratic govt act like this?' KC Venugopal on farmers protest

The farmers' agitation is continuing for over 70 days now and the government has held several round talks with farm union leaders but so far it has not brought any resolution to the negotiation table.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:33 PM IST

Farmers agitating against the three farm laws are blocking national and state highways on Saturday during their "chakka jam" called in a bid to intensify their protests. Farmers’ leaders have said that the highways will be blocked from 12pm to 3pm. The farmers have been protesting for more than 70 days now and the government has held several rounds of talks with farm union leaders but the issue has not been resolved so far.

Meanwhile, police intensified their security measures and deployed personnel at all important points in Delhi and other states to avoid any violence. The tightening of security also comes after protesters clashed with police on January 26 during their tractor rally in the Capital. Nearly 400 police personnel were injured in the violence that day and one farmer was killed after his truck overturned in the national capital.

Follow all the live updates here:

  • FEB 06, 2021 02:33 PM IST

    Congress' KC Venugopal criticises central government's treatment of protesting farmers

    Congress leader KC Venugopal has questioned the government's treatment of the protesting farmers, saying that the protests have continued for 71 days and the farmers have been struggling.

    "On one hand, govt is ready for talks, while on other hand they're withdrawing water connection, electricity connection. They're harassing farmers, how can a democratic govt act like this?" he asked, reports ANI.

  • FEB 06, 2021 02:13 PM IST

    Heavy security deployment at Ghazipur

  • FEB 06, 2021 02:12 PM IST

    Police remove agitating farmers from highwway in Telangana

    In Telangana, police removed protesters who were blocking roads on a highway on the outskirts of Hyderabad amid chakka jam calls.

  • FEB 06, 2021 01:06 PM IST

    Farmers make arrangement for food, water for people stuck in traffic

    In Haryana, farmers make arrangements for food and water for commuters stuck in traffic jams at national highway 44, one of the busiest highways of the country, which caters to around 40,000 vehicles daily.

  • FEB 06, 2021 12:47 PM IST

    No untoward incident has happened so far: UP ADG

    UP Police and administration have maintained security since farmers' protest began. We've got support from farmer organisations, with their cooperation and our effort no untoward incident has happened so far. Today also we've deployed adequate security force, say UP ADG of Law and order.

  • FEB 06, 2021 12:46 PM IST

    Police restricts Tikait from keeping flowers

    At Ghazipur border, police restricts farm union leader Rakesh Tikait from keeping flowers near the barricades.

  • FEB 06, 2021 12:39 PM IST

    Thousands of farmers block roads in Sangrur

    Over thousands of farmers including women blocked Sangrur-Ludhiana, Sangrur-Bhathinda and Sangrur-Delhi road to oppose farm laws.

  • FEB 06, 2021 12:37 PM IST

    Farmers block Rohtak-Jind highway

    Farmers stage protest against three farm laws enacted in September last year. (HT photo)
    Farmers stage protest against three farm laws enacted in September last year. (HT photo)
  • FEB 06, 2021 12:33 PM IST

    NH44 blocked in Haryana

    In Haryana, National Highway 44 blocked at Kurukshetra, Karnal, and Panipat.

  • FEB 06, 2021 12:26 PM IST

    Police detain several protesters at Bengaluru

    In Bengaluru, police detain several protesters who were agitating outside Yelahanka police station against the farm laws of the countrywide.

  • FEB 06, 2021 12:18 PM IST

    National, state highways blocked

    National highway near Shahjahanpur border blocked. Farmers also blocked state highway connecting Gohana to Bhiwani at Haryana Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's native Nindana in Rohtak.

  • FEB 06, 2021 12:10 PM IST

    Farmers block roads in Amritsar

    Farmers stage protest against farm laws.
    Farmers stage protest against farm laws.

    As chakka jam begins, Farmers block road at Golden gate during protest in Amritsar.

  • FEB 06, 2021 11:04 AM IST

    More stations closed ahead of chakka jam

    Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Janpath and Central Secretariat closed, says DMRC in a statement. Entry/exit gates of Khan Market and Nehru Place are also closed.

  • FEB 06, 2021 10:42 AM IST

    Three metro stations closed

    In view of the chakka jam, authorities close entry-exit gates of Mandi House, ITO and Delhi Gate metro stations. Vishwavidyalaya metro station was also closed.

  • FEB 06, 2021 10:00 AM IST

    Delhi police deploy drone camera to keep vigil

  • FEB 06, 2021 08:56 AM IST

    Delhi turns into fortress ahead of chakka jam

    In view of the chakka jam or road blockade, Delhi police has deployed around 50,000 personnel of paramilitary and reserve forces deployed in Delhi-NCR region. At least 12 metro stations in the national capital have been put on alert for closing the entry and exit in case any of any mishappening.

  • FEB 06, 2021 07:26 AM IST

    Police tightens security

    Security personnel at Red Fort. (ANI)
    Security personnel at Red Fort. (ANI)

    In attempt to thwart "chakka jam" calls, Delhi police deploy heavy security along at several parts of Delhi including Minto Bridge and ITO.

  • FEB 06, 2021 06:42 AM IST

    No blockade in Delhi, Uttarakhand, UP

    The three-hour ’chakka jam’ on Saturday afternoon to protest against the three farm laws will not impact Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions which is spearheading the agitation, said on Friday. Farm leader Rakesh Tikait also said on Friday that there will be no blockade in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Read more

