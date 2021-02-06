LIVE: 'How can democratic govt act like this?' KC Venugopal on farmers protest

Farmers agitating against the three farm laws are blocking national and state highways on Saturday during their "chakka jam" called in a bid to intensify their protests. Farmers’ leaders have said that the highways will be blocked from 12pm to 3pm. The farmers have been protesting for more than 70 days now and the government has held several rounds of talks with farm union leaders but the issue has not been resolved so far.

Meanwhile, police intensified their security measures and deployed personnel at all important points in Delhi and other states to avoid any violence. The tightening of security also comes after protesters clashed with police on January 26 during their tractor rally in the Capital. Nearly 400 police personnel were injured in the violence that day and one farmer was killed after his truck overturned in the national capital.

Follow all the live updates here: