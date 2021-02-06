Farmers protest against farm laws in UP demanding repeal of legislation, submits memoranda to district authorities
Farmers staged protests in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday against the Centre's three farm laws and handed over memoranda to the respective district authorities demanding its withdrawal.
We did not participate in the chakka jam (road blockade) but handed over memoranda to the district magistrates in different districts of the state, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Alok Verma said.
Office bearers of BKU handed over memorandum to district magistrates concerning their demand, he said.
According to a report, farmers associated with Bundelkhand Kisan Union held peaceful protests in all the seven districts of the region against the new agriculture laws and submitted memoranda addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind to the respective district authorities.
In Banda, farmers held a symbolic protest on the Jhansi-Mirzapur National Highway in Attara town and handed over a memorandum to the tehsil officials, ASP Mahendra Pratap Singh Chauhan said.
Similar protests were held in Hamirpur, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Chitrakoot districts among others with farmers raising slogans in support of their demands, officials said.
National President of Bundelkhand Kisan Union Vimal Kumar Sharma said farmers staged protests for about three hours and handed over memoranda addressed to the President.
In Ballia, farmers staged a protest at the district headquarters under the banner of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and demanded withdrawal of the legislations, legal guarantee to MSP among others.
The Yuva Chetna Manch, a social organisation, said that it will hold a kisan mahapanchayat in all the districts of UP's eastern region. In Ballia, its national convenor Rohit Kumar Singh said farmers are seeking justice over the last 73 days and the Prime Minister has maintained silence over it.
The farmers are standing for the country against the Narendra Modi government and the youth will also have to come forward, Singh said alleging that there is an undeclared emergency in the country.
Similar protests were staged in Gauriganj and Tiloi areas of Amethi district and the agitators submitted memorandum to ADM Shailesh Pratap Singh, a report stated.
Under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu faction) and led by its district president Shiv Kumar Pandey, farmers took out a march from Gauriganj Chowk to the DM's office. Women holding lathis protested against the government and raised slogans against the dispensation.
In Tiloi, farmers of Tikait and Bhanu groups staged protests and submitted memorandum to SDM Yogendra Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: Farmers submit memoranda to district authorities asking repeal of farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt asks lawmakers to buy iPads to facilitate paperless budget session
- ₹50,000 each will be reimbursed to the legislators for the purpose.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8 on Feb 10, classes 1 to 5 from March 1
- The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier decided to reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12 in October.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police book mother, brother for draping farmer’s body in tricolour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM Yogi to visit Ayodhya to review developmental projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir: Priyanka Gandhi visits kin of deceased farmer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stop viewing protests as political conspiracy, Priyanka Gandhi tells Centre
- She also said that the Congress will stand by the farmers and voiced her support to the family’s demand for a judicial inquiry into the death of the farmer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bulandshahr farmers carrying water start marching towards Ghazipur border
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-cabinet training for UP ministers and officers, paperless budget next target
- Yogi Adityanath has also directed the distribution of tablets among MLAs before the state legislature’s budget session commenced on February 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM suggests reopening schools from class 6 onwards in next 10 days
- Yogi Adityanath orders assessment of Covid situation so that a decision is taken; universities asked to hold annual exams in May
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vande Mataram to rend air on Chauri Chaura centenary as UP targets world record
- UP government plans to make around 50,000 students recite Vande Mataram in a bid to create a world record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'UP government making false job claim': State AAP student’s wing chief
- AAP's student's wing chief Vanshraj Dubey said that an RTI application was filed on January 25 in this regard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunwar Singh administered oath as acting chairman of UP legislative council
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM administers polio doses at immunisation programme launch in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Booked during anti-CAA protests, AMU student banned from Aligarh for 6 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox