FFI celebrates ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Delhi amid fanfare

The Flag Foundation of India (FFI) celebrated the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign at the national Capital’s s Connaught Place’s Central Park on Saturday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s independence, which saw patriotic songs reverberate around the venue under the National Flag.

The event witnessed a performance from Parleen Gill from the Indian Idol fame, with his band taking the audience through a number of patriotic songs sung across the country over years.

The event also saw the launch of FFI’s latest anthem ‘Jeetega India’, which was applauded by those present.

FFI, under the presidency of Naveen Jindal, has been consistently working towards raising awareness about the use of the national flag and its display with respect for over two decades.

Jindal had also fought a decade long legal battle to win the right for every Indian to display the National Flag on all days of the year with respect.

“To see the Tiranga at all homes in India will be a dream come true for me,” said Jindal on Wednesday, stating display of the national flag is a small act of patriotism.

“It is equally important to draw inspiration from the flag and to live by its ideals. I really appreciate the Government of India for taking up this wonderful campaign and for bringing necessary amendments to the Flag Code of India bringing further ease and removing hurdles in the display of the national flag. I urge everyone to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga - Hamesha Tiranga’ as our motto, so that the national flag is displayed round the year,” he added.