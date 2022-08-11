‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign gains momentum in Karnataka

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka unit on Tuesday took out a rally in Bengaluru in support of the central leadership's ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in the run up to of India's 75th Independence Day.

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi along with several party workers participated in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ by walking the streets with the tricolour.

“Glimpses of the Tiranga Yatra organised by the @BJP4Karnataka Byatarayanapura Mandal in Namma Bengaluru. Every time I hold Our National Flag in my hands, I feel energised and motivated to contribute even more to Our great Nation. Bharat Mata ki Jai,” Ravi tweeted.

The staff of Bengaluru west division and Rajajinagar head office also organised a road show spreading the message of the campaign, which encourages citizens to hoist the national flag in their homes, offices and elsewhere to mark 75 years of Independence. The Karnataka Postal Circle, which reportedly sold 3.5 lakh flags in five days, shared pictures in a tweet.

However, not all were happy with the quality of flags.

Muckatira, a Twitter user, said, “I had placed an order for 2 flags through @IndiaPostOffice website. I got the flags today and I must say that I am extremely disappointed with the quality. They have made a complete mockery of the flag, I can't even keep the flag or get rid of it now.”

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, who was summoned for questioning by the CID under the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in April, tweeted, “Shameless State Govt made #KashmirFiles tax free & BJP MLAs distributed cinema tickets for free, but are charging for faulty national flags. They are Desh Bhakts only during the elections. Their masters took over 52 years to hoist the #Tiranga in their offices. #NakliDeshBhakts.”

However, with more and more support pouring in from celebrities like KGF star Yash, musician and Grammy award winner Ricky Kej and Kiccha Sudeep, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has kicked off successfully in all parts of Karnataka, even boosting business for flag makers.

Demand for the tricolour has risen so sharply that a report on leading Kannada daily Prajavani said the South Western Railway (SWR) is cutting ₹22 each from the salaries of its employees to distribute polyester flags to all.