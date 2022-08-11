‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign gains momentum in Karnataka
- Several rallies were taken out in many parts of Karnataka on Tuesday in support of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, which has been gaining momentum in the run up to India's 75th Independence Day.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka unit on Tuesday took out a rally in Bengaluru in support of the central leadership's ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in the run up to of India's 75th Independence Day.
BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi along with several party workers participated in the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ by walking the streets with the tricolour.
“Glimpses of the Tiranga Yatra organised by the @BJP4Karnataka Byatarayanapura Mandal in Namma Bengaluru. Every time I hold Our National Flag in my hands, I feel energised and motivated to contribute even more to Our great Nation. Bharat Mata ki Jai,” Ravi tweeted.
The staff of Bengaluru west division and Rajajinagar head office also organised a road show spreading the message of the campaign, which encourages citizens to hoist the national flag in their homes, offices and elsewhere to mark 75 years of Independence. The Karnataka Postal Circle, which reportedly sold 3.5 lakh flags in five days, shared pictures in a tweet.
However, not all were happy with the quality of flags.
Muckatira, a Twitter user, said, “I had placed an order for 2 flags through @IndiaPostOffice website. I got the flags today and I must say that I am extremely disappointed with the quality. They have made a complete mockery of the flag, I can't even keep the flag or get rid of it now.”
Congress MLA Priyank Kharge, who was summoned for questioning by the CID under the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam in April, tweeted, “Shameless State Govt made #KashmirFiles tax free & BJP MLAs distributed cinema tickets for free, but are charging for faulty national flags. They are Desh Bhakts only during the elections. Their masters took over 52 years to hoist the #Tiranga in their offices. #NakliDeshBhakts.”
Read: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign boosts business for flag makers in Bengaluru
However, with more and more support pouring in from celebrities like KGF star Yash, musician and Grammy award winner Ricky Kej and Kiccha Sudeep, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign has kicked off successfully in all parts of Karnataka, even boosting business for flag makers.
Demand for the tricolour has risen so sharply that a report on leading Kannada daily Prajavani said the South Western Railway (SWR) is cutting ₹22 each from the salaries of its employees to distribute polyester flags to all.
-
U.P. cop complains about food quality, inquiry ordered
An inquiry has been ordered into allegations levelled by a police constable in Firozabad about the quality of food being served in the police mess. In a video that has gone viral on social media, police constable Manoj Kumar lamented the inferior food quality which was being served at the mess in the Reserve Police Lines. Kumar, while sitting on the divider of the highway in Firozabad, blamed police officials for neglect.
-
Yogi, Rajnath check on Raju Srivastava’s health
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to the relatives of comedian Raju Srivastava, who was admitted to Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences after suffering a heart attack, and enquired about Srivastava's health, on Thursday. Srivastava is also the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished Srivastava a speedy recovery.
-
Over 30 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Yamuna, in Banda
Over 30 people were feared drowned when a boat carrying 45 people, including 25 women and children, capsized in the Yamuna, in Banda district, on Thursday. Locals said most people were going to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their siblings. SHO Marka Hemraj said that four people are confirmed dead while 13 managed to swim to safety, while 28 people are still missing. He said around 45 people were on the boat.
-
World Elephant Day on Friday: A walk with the mighty ones leaves actor awed
Indian actor Jennifer Winget is at the Elephant Conservation & Care Centre, run by wildlife conservation NGO, Wildlife SOS, in Mathura, and will celebrate 'World Elephant Day' there, on Friday. She reached the centre on Thursday. Every year, August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day to raise awareness about the world's declining elephant population. Breaking a sweat, Winget helped in creating and distributing enrichments that keep elephants physically and mentally stimulated.
-
SSB busts prostitution racket, rescues 17 women
Mumbai The Social Service Branch of the Mumbai police raided four flats in Navi Mumbai and rescued 17 women who were brought to the city from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and forced into prostitution. The SSB has arrested nine people of the syndicate and are looking for two main culprits who were running the prostitution racket for several years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics