'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign boosts business for flag makers in Bengaluru
- The BJP's ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in the 75th year of independence, has boosted business for many shop keepers in Bengaluru, ANI reported, while Sandalwood actors Yash and Kiccha Sudeep expressed support online.
The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, launched by the BJP, seems to have kicked off in all parts of the country, after a shopkeeper in Bengaluru said there is increased demand for the tricolour at his shop.
In the wake of the 75th Independence Day, prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the campaign by changing his profile picture on Facebook and Twitter to the 'Tiranga', while urging others to do the same. The campaign has prompted many customers to flock to flag makers and shops to buy their own flags this Independence Day.
Talking about the rise in demand for the tricolour, the shopkeeper in Bengaluru said, “We are happy to support customers and wish that this campaign gains greater momentum in the coming years,” news agency ANI reported.
Many joined the online campaign, including sandalwood actors Yash and Kiccha Sudeep. KGF star Yash took to Twitter to say, “The symbol of hope, aspirations and unity in our diversity, Tiranga is the pride of all us Indians. On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, let's bring our nation’s identity, the Indian national flag to our homes and hoist it from 13th-15th August 2022. #HarGharTiranga”
While Kiccha Sudeep, whose Vikrant Rona released a week ago, wrote, "It's a proud moment for every Indian. Lets celebrate 75 years of Independence by bringing home our pride "the National Flag". The symbol of Unity, Peace & Courage. #HarGharTiranga."
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai meanwhile said Sanjeevini, the Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Promotion Society, was making flags to supply for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.
"Happy to share that @KarnatakaKsrlps, Dharwad, SHG members are making flags to supply for #HarGharTiranga campaign, the dream project of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji. We will leave no stone unturned to make it a big success. Jai Hind," he wrote.
-
Bihar court orders judicial custody of cop over failure to produce accused
A sessions court in Bihar's Sasaram on Wednesday ordered one-day judicial custody of a police officer after Rohtas police superintendent Ashish Bharti failed to appear before it to explain their failure in producing the accused for the hearing of a murder trial pending for 42 years. Judge Manoj Kumar issued a show-cause notice to Rohtas police superintendent Ashish Bharti calling the failure a serious negligence and ordered him to appear in person in the court on Wednesday.
-
Now, Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha receives ED summons in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday summoned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha in connection with alleged money laundering in the Patra 'Chawl' redevelopment case. The ED said summons were issued after transactions done on Varsha Raut's account came to light. During Thursday's hearing in the court on Sanjay Raut ED custody, the ED said an amount worth Rs 1.08 crore was received in the account of Varsha Raut from unrelated persons.
-
Comedian 'Tennis' Krishna steps into politics, joins AAP in Karnataka
'Tennis' Krishna, a popular Kannada actor and comedian, entered politics by joining the Aam Aadmi Party in Bengaluru on Thursday. The party's Bengaluru Twitter page congratulated him on the move and wrote, “Noted comedian from Kannada film industry Sri Tennis Krishna joined the AAP family today. Hearty welcome sir.” He has acted in around 600 movies, including Neela Megha Shyama, Mojugara Sogasugara and Veera Madakari.
-
Adityanath slams previous government for neglecting Azamgarh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed previous government for neglecting Azamgarh and said that the eastern Uttar Pradesh district is now on the path of development that his government was ensuring. “Purvanchal Expressway was built. People here have got the benefit of the housing schemes. Our focus is on the development of Azamgarh.” He was apparently referring to the backlash in the aftermath of the incidents such as the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts.
-
Bihar: 56 kanwariyas from Nepal injured after tourist bus rams into truck
At least 56 kanwariyas were injured on Thursday after their bus collided with a stationary truck. The devotees were on their way to Deoghar in Jharkhand from Nepal's Sonauli. The incident took place when the bus they were travelling in collided with a truck on NH-27 near Bhoptapur under Kuchaikot police station in Gopalganj district. The injured were admitted to Gopalganj Sadar hospital and Kuchaikot community health centre.
