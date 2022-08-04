'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign boosts business for flag makers in Bengaluru

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, launched by the BJP, seems to have kicked off in all parts of the country, after a shopkeeper in Bengaluru said there is increased demand for the tricolour at his shop.

In the wake of the 75th Independence Day, prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the campaign by changing his profile picture on Facebook and Twitter to the 'Tiranga', while urging others to do the same. The campaign has prompted many customers to flock to flag makers and shops to buy their own flags this Independence Day.

Talking about the rise in demand for the tricolour, the shopkeeper in Bengaluru said, “We are happy to support customers and wish that this campaign gains greater momentum in the coming years,” news agency ANI reported.

Karnataka | A shopkeeper in Bengaluru says, there is a rise in demand for Tricolour in view of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign announced by PM Modi. We are happy to support customers and wish that this campaign gains greater momentum in coming years, he adds. pic.twitter.com/AY2truziXy — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

Many joined the online campaign, including sandalwood actors Yash and Kiccha Sudeep. KGF star Yash took to Twitter to say, “The symbol of hope, aspirations and unity in our diversity, Tiranga is the pride of all us Indians. On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, let's bring our nation’s identity, the Indian national flag to our homes and hoist it from 13th-15th August 2022. #HarGharTiranga”

The symbol of hope, aspirations and unity in our diversity, Tiranga is the pride of all us Indians.



On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, let's bring our nation?s identity, the Indian national flag to our homes and hoist it from 13th-15th August 2022. 🇮🇳#HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/7k5QsS8V7O — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) August 3, 2022

While Kiccha Sudeep, whose Vikrant Rona released a week ago, wrote, "It's a proud moment for every Indian. Lets celebrate 75 years of Independence by bringing home our pride "the National Flag". The symbol of Unity, Peace & Courage. #HarGharTiranga."

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai meanwhile said Sanjeevini, the Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Promotion Society, was making flags to supply for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Happy to share that @KarnatakaKsrlps, Dharwad, SHG members are making flags to supply for #HarGharTiranga campaign, the dream project of Hon?ble PM @narendramodi Ji. We will leave no stone unturned to make it a big success. Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/JdcLOkQPwI — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) August 3, 2022

"Happy to share that @KarnatakaKsrlps, Dharwad, SHG members are making flags to supply for #HarGharTiranga campaign, the dream project of Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji. We will leave no stone unturned to make it a big success. Jai Hind," he wrote.