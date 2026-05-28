Finance ministry approves cadre expansion in Enforcement Directorate

The ministry of finance has approved a major cadre restructuring of the directorate of enforcement (ED), significantly expanding the agency’s investigation and enforcement strength amid a growing workload linked to money laundering and foreign exchange violation cases. The sanctioned strength of deputy director posts has been increased from 148 to 267. (File picture)

According to a sanction order issued by the department of revenue on Wednesday, the restructuring sharply increases the number of posts across the ED’s executive cadre, particularly at the operational levels that handle investigations under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and

the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The sanctioned strength of deputy director posts has been increased from 148 to 267, while assistant director posts have more than doubled from 255 to 531. The number of enforcement officers has risen from 355 to 606, and assistant enforcement officer posts from 425 to 803.

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The order also provides for expansion at senior levels. The number of additional director posts has been raised from 10 to 24, while joint director posts have increased from 28 to 49.

Officials said the restructuring is aimed at strengthening the ED’s operational capacity as the agency has witnessed a substantial rise in financial crime investigations over the past few years. The enhanced manpower is expected to improve case monitoring, prosecution and adjudication mechanisms.

The order further creates and expands posts in the legal, adjudication, systems, ministerial and security wings of the agency. In the legal cadre, the number of deputy legal adviser posts has been increased from seven to 18, while assistant legal adviser posts have doubled from 18 to 36.

A separate adjudication wing has also been strengthened with new posts of additional director, joint director, deputy director and assistant director.

The expenditure for the restructuring will be met from the sanctioned budget grant of the Enforcement Directorate, the order stated.