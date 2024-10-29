Firing between security forces & terrorists continue in J&K’s Akhnoor: Officials

Heavy firing between security forces and terrorists continued in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor area on Tuesday morning, officials said. Army jawans near the site of the encounter between security forces and terrorists. (PTI photo)

This development comes a day after a terrorist was killed in an eight-hour-long gunfight after a group of terrorists opened fire on an Indian Army convoy near the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district on Monday morning.

According to people aware of the developments, another terrorist was killed by security forces. However, there was no official confirmation on the same.

“There is no confirmation about the killing of another terrorist yet. However, with first light on Tuesday, the army resumed its CI operations on the ground”, Jammu based Defence spokesperson Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said.

“Intermittent exchange of fire is going on”, he added.

People aware of the details told HT that commandos of the 9 Para, SF, National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police have been leading the operations.

“This morning when security forces resumed their searches, there was a lull of about 45 minutes. However, heavy gun firing erupted when hiding terrorists suddenly opened fire on the commandos,” said the above quoted people.

On Monday evening, army had used RPG fire to neutralise the remaining terrorists.