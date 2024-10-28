Indian Army dog Phantom killed in action during anti-terror ops in J&K's Akhnoor

In an eight-hour gunbattle on Monday between terrorists and security forces along the Line of Control in Jammu's Akhnoor sector, Indian Army dog Phantom lost his life. Phantom, a Belgian Malinois was an Indian Army assault dog.

The gunfight began around 7 am when terrorists attacked an ambulance that was part of an army convoy in the Battal area of Akhnoor's Khour, approximately 85 km from Jammu city.



“As our troops closed in on the trapped terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries. His courage, loyalty, and dedication will never be forgotten. So far in the ongoing operation, one terrorist has been neutralized, and warlike stores have been recovered,” White Knight Corps said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Phantom was a male Belgian Malinois, specifically trained as an assault dog. He was posted on 12 August 2022 and was issued from the RVC Centre in Meerut, said officials.

Army dogs are equipped with gadgets that allow them to spy on enemy locations from a close distance.

It is suspected that three terrorists were involved in the gunfight with the security forces. The lone terrorist killed in the encounter was wearing clothes similar to the army's combat fatigues.

Officials believe this terrorist was linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group.

The gunfight took place against a backdrop of eight terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two weeks, which have resulted in over a dozen fatalities.

On October 24, a convoy with Rashtriya Rifles personnel and civilian porters was heading to the Nagin post in the Afrawat range when terrorists attacked two army trucks near Botapathri, about 6 km from Gulmarg, a popular tourist spot.

The ambush resulted in the deaths of two soldiers and two civilian porters.

On October 20, terrorists killed seven people at a construction site in Sonamarg of Ganderbal district. The victims included a doctor and six migrant workers. Additionally, two days prior, another migrant worker from Bihar was also attacked.

