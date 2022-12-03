Home / India News / Five, including two minors, killed in brick kiln explosion in Assam’s Cachar

Published on Dec 03, 2022 02:21 PM IST

Over 20 labourers sustained injuries due to the explosion (Brick kiln/ Representative Photo)
ByBiswa Kalyan PurkayasthaBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha

At least five people, including two minors, were killed after a brick factory exploded during the annual fire ritual ceremony in Assam’s Cachar district on Friday evening, police said. Eight more workers were critically injured, they said.

The incident took place in Kalain Lakhipur area in Cachar’s Katigorah constituency.

According to the workers, the incident occurred during a ritual of the first fire of the year at the brick kiln. After performing rituals, when the labourers set the coal on fire, the chimney suddenly exploded, they said.

The Imam, who was performing the religious ritual, also reportedly died in the incident.

Learning about the incident, a police team along with the rescue operations team and several fire brigades reached the spot to take control of the situation, Cachar’s superintendent of police Numal Mahatta said.

According to the police, over 20 labourers sustained injuries due to the explosion. They were immediately taken to a local hospital from where they were referred to Silchar Medical College and Hospitals (SMCH).

“The injured persons were immediately taken to the nearby hospital. We are trying to find the reason behind the incident,” the SP said.

The rescue operations continued till late at night on Friday, officials of Cachar district administration said.

“In the brick kiln, they design the coal in such a manner that it burns for a long time but the fire brigade continuously worked to douse the fire. We rescued almost everyone stuck inside. Some of them were critically injured,” Circle Office Minerva Devi said.

