6 villagers killed, 3 injured in Bastar mine collapse; CM announces ex-gratia

Six villagers, including five women, were killed while three others were injured after a portion of a white clay mine collapsed on them in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Malgaon village under the Nagarnar police station area, when the villagers were digging the soil.

“Three days ago, the villagers found that a field had limestone and hence some of them started digging it for personal use. On Friday, when they were digging, a part of the mine collapsed on them and they got trapped under the debris,” said Sunderaj P, inspector general of police, Bastar range.

Knowing about the incident, the villagers called the police and soon after being alerted, police personnel along with state disaster response force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, said the IG.

“While five, trapped under the debris, died on the spot, one other succumbed while being taken to the hospital,” said the IG adding three injured women were admitted to a district hospital nearby.

Bastar district collector Chandan Kumar said that the incident is unfortunate and an investigation will be done.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences and further announced ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

The CM also assured the best treatment of all the injured.