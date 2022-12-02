Four charred to death in lorry-container collision in Andhra Pradesh

Four persons were charred to death after a sand-laden lorry collided with a diesel container in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district, police said.

The accident took place on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway near Dharmavaram village of Prathipadu block in the wee hours of Friday.

According to the Prathipadu police station official, the driver of the lorry lost control and crossed the road divider on the national highway and rammed into a stationary diesel container, resulting in the accident.

The impact of the collision was so intense that it resulted in the explosion and the drivers’ cabins of both trucks were completely gutted in the fire, said police.

“Three of them were completely charred in the flames. The fourth victim, who fell off the vehicle, died while being taken to the hospital,” the police official said.

The locals immediately alerted the police, who rushed there along with a fire tender to douse the fire. “Cranes were brought to the accident site to remove the damaged vehicles and clear the road to avoid traffic jams,” the police said.

A case of accident has been registered at the Prathipadu police station and an investigation into the matter has been launched.

