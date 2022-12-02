Home / India News / Four charred to death in lorry-container collision in Andhra Pradesh

Four charred to death in lorry-container collision in Andhra Pradesh

india news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 05:52 PM IST

According to the police, the accident took place on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway near Dharmavaram village of Prathipadu block in the wee hours of Friday

The accident took place on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway near Dharmavaram village of Prathipadu block (Representative Photo)
The accident took place on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway near Dharmavaram village of Prathipadu block (Representative Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Four persons were charred to death after a sand-laden lorry collided with a diesel container in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada district, police said.

The accident took place on the Chennai-Kolkata national highway near Dharmavaram village of Prathipadu block in the wee hours of Friday.

Also Read:Fire breaks out outside Mumbai’s Andheri railway station, no injuries reported

According to the Prathipadu police station official, the driver of the lorry lost control and crossed the road divider on the national highway and rammed into a stationary diesel container, resulting in the accident.

The impact of the collision was so intense that it resulted in the explosion and the drivers’ cabins of both trucks were completely gutted in the fire, said police.

“Three of them were completely charred in the flames. The fourth victim, who fell off the vehicle, died while being taken to the hospital,” the police official said.

Also Read: Leopard declared ‘man-eater’ days after ‘killing’ Uttarakhand man

The locals immediately alerted the police, who rushed there along with a fire tender to douse the fire. “Cranes were brought to the accident site to remove the damaged vehicles and clear the road to avoid traffic jams,” the police said.

A case of accident has been registered at the Prathipadu police station and an investigation into the matter has been launched.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out