Five-time MLA Ajanta Neog seeks sixth term from Golaghat in 2026 Assembly Elections

Ajanta Neog is currently serving as the Minister of Finance and Women & Child Development in the Government of Assam. She is the first woman Finance Minister of Assam and has been representing the Golaghat Assembly seat consecutively for the past five terms since 2001. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa with state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog during presentation of the interim Budget for the financial year 2026-27, at the state Assembly, in Guwahati (PTI)

Ajanta Neog is contesting from the Golaghat constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections, aiming to extend her long-standing winning streak in a seat she has represented for over two decades.

Background Ajanta Neog was born in Guwahati, Assam, in 1964 to Sasadhar Das and Rebati Das. Her mother, Rebati Das, served as a member of the Assam Legislative Assembly representing the Jalukbari constituency. Ajanta is a highly educated leader with a degree in MA, LLB, and LLM from Gauhati University and is an alumna of Handique Girls College. After completing her education, she practised law as an advocate at the Gauhati High Court for a few years.

Ajanta Neog was married to Karmashree Nagen Neog, a politician who held the position of Minister for Rural Development in Assam. Her husband was killed along with eight others by the outlawed United Liberation Front of Assam in 1996.

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She entered politics with the Indian National Congress following the militant killing of her husband. She contested the 2001 Assam Assembly elections from Golaghat and won, defeating her Asom Gana Parishad rival by 9,325 votes with 55.1% of the vote share.

What Happened in Previous Elections? Ajanta Neog has built a strong electoral record in the Golaghat constituency over the years. She first won the seat in 2001 as a Congress candidate, defeating AGP’s Atul Bora. She went on to retain the constituency in 2006 and 2011, defeating Amiyo Kumar Borah, and secured another victory in 2016 against the BJP’s Bitupan Saikia. Her 2011 win stood out as her most decisive victory in the constituency, where she won by a massive margin of 46,171 votes.

After shifting to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2020, Ajanta Neog continued her winning streak in the 2021 Assembly elections, defeating her Congress rival by 9,325 votes. With five consecutive wins from Golaghat, she remains one of the most established leaders in the constituency and is set to contest again in the 2026 Assembly elections, aiming to extend her hold on the seat.