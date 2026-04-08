Assam assembly elections 2026: CM Himanta to contest from Jalukbari as BJP releases candidate list for polls
Himanta will contest from Jalukbari, which is a stronghold of the BJP in Assam. The CM has also won previous elections in 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has released the names of 90 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a key figure in the Assam elections this year, is also in the list.
He is contesting from his traditional constituency, Jalukbari, which is a stronghold of the BJP in Assam, as he has won all previous Assembly elections there in 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021.
Another prominent candidate is Pradyut Bordoloi, who ended his lifelong association with Congress to join the BJP. He will now contest from the Dispur Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, another Congress leader, Bhupen Borah, also switched sides to the BJP and will contest for the Bihpuria constituency. The list has various key factors, like dropping 11 sitting MLAs and fielding only 5 women candidates.
Also Read: Assam assembly polls: BJP manifesto promises ₹5 lakh crore investment, protection of indigenous people
Subsequently, the BJP’s Central Election Committee released a second list comprising two candidates, fielding Sushri Krishna Saha from Dalgaon and Jiban Gogoi from Sissibargaon.
BJP's list of candidates for Assam elections | Full list
- Shri Ashwini Ray Sarkar - Golakganj
- Shri Uttam Prasad - Dhubri
- Smt. Madhavi Das - Birsing-Jarua
- Shri Pabitra Rabha - Goalpara West (ST)
- Shri Tankeswar Rabha - Goalpara East (ST)
- Shri Arun Kumar Dey - Abhayapuri
- Shri Ranjeet Kumar Dass - Bijni
- Shri Ranjit Kumar Das - Bhabanipur-Sorbhog
- Shri Badal Chandra Arya - Mandia
- Smt. Jostna Kalita - Chamarajan
- Shri Raju Mech - Boko-Chaygaon (ST)
- Shri Himanshu Shekhar Baishya - Palasbari
- Shri Bhavesh Kalita - Rangia
- Shri Diganta Kalita - Kamalpur
- Shri Pradyut Bordoloi - Dispur
- Shri Diplu Ranjan Sarmah - New Guwahati
- Shri Vijay Kumar Gupta - Guwahati Central
- Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma - Jalukbari
- Shri Narayan Deka - Barkhetri
- Shri Jayanta Malla Baruah - Nalbari
- Shri Chandramohan Patowary - Tihu
- Shri Biswajit Daimary - Tamulpur (ST)
- Shri Victor Kumar Das - Goreswar
- Shri Bikan Chandra Deka - Tangla
- Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi - Sipajhar
- Smt. Nilima Devi - Mangaldai
- Shri Pijush Hazarika - Jagiroad (SC)
- Shri Rama Kanta Deori - Morigaon
- Dr. Mukut Kumar Debnath - Dhing
- Shri Anil Saikia - Samaguri
- Shri Jitu Goswami - Barhampur
- Shri Rupak Sarmah - Nagaon-Batadraba
- Shri Sashi Kanta Das - Raha (SC)
- Shri Siladitya Dev - Hojai
- Shri Sibu Misra - Lumding
- Shri Ashok Singhal - Dhekiajuli
- Shri Ritu Baran Sarmah - Barchalla
- Shri Krishna Kamal Tanti - Rangapara
- Shri Padma Hazarika - Naduar
- Shri Pallab Lochan Das - Biswanath
- Shri Munindra Das - Behali (SC)
- Shri Utpal Bora - Gohpur
- Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah - Bihpuria
- Shri Rishiraj Hazarika - Rongonadi
- Shri Manab Deka - Lakhimpur
- Shri Laba Kumar Doley - Dhakuakhana (ST)
- Dr. Ranoj Pegu - Dhemaji (ST)
- Shri Bhuban Pegu - Jonai (ST)
- Shri Bolin Chetia - Sadiya
- Shri Rupesh Gowala - Doom Dooma
- Shri Bhaskar Sharma - Margherita
- Shri Suren Phukan - Digboi
- Shri Sanjoy Kisan - Makum
- Shri Pulok Gohain - Tinsukia
- Shri Binod Hazarika - Chabua-Lahowal
- Shri Prasanta Phukan - Dibrugarh
- Shri Chakradhar Gogoi - Khowang
- Shri Rameswar Teli - Duliajan
- Shri Bimal Borah - Tingkhong
- Shri Taranga Gogoi - Naharkatia
- Shri Dharmeswar Konwar - Sonari
- Shri Suraj Dehingia - Mahmora
- Shri Sushanta Borgohain - Demow
- Shri Mayur Borgohain - Nazira
- Shri Bhuban Gam - Majuli (ST)
- Shri Hitendra Nath Goswami - Jorhat
- Shri Rupjyoti Kurmi - Mariani
- Shri Dhiraj Gowala - Titabor
- Smt. Ajanta Neog - Golaghat
- Shri Mrinal Kumar Dutta - Dergaon
- Shri Mrinal Saikia - Khumtai
- Shri Biswajit Phukan - Sarupathar
- Shri Surjya Rongphar - Bokajan (ST)
- Shri Lunsing Teron - Howraghat (ST)
- Smt. Nisen Terangpi - Diphu (ST)
- Dr. Tuliram Ronghang - Rongkhang (ST)
- Dr. Habe Teron - Amri (ST)
- Smt. Rupali Langthasa - Haflong (ST)
- Shri Kaushik Rai - Lakhipur
- Shri Rajdeep Goala - Udharbond
- Shri Kamakhya Dev Purkayastha - Katigorah
- Shri Kishore Nath - Borkhola
- Dr. Rajdeep Roy - Silchar
- Shri Amiya Kanti Das - Dholai (SC)
- Dr. Milon Das - Hailakandi
- Shri Subrata Bhattacharjee - Karimganj North
- Shri Krishnendu Paul - Patharkandi
- Shri Bijoy Malakar - Ram Krishna Nagar (SC)
- Sushri Krishna Saha - Dalgaon
- Jiban Gogoi - Sissibargaon
This list will be updated as and when new names are announced for the upcoming elections in the state.
As per the Election Commission, voting for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPayal Kumari
Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her.Read More