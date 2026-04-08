Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Assam assembly elections 2026: CM Himanta to contest from Jalukbari as BJP releases candidate list for polls

    Himanta will contest from Jalukbari, which is a stronghold of the BJP in Assam. The CM has also won previous elections in 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021.

    Published on: Apr 08, 2026 9:17 PM IST
    By Payal Kumari
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has released the names of 90 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a key figure in the Assam elections this year, is also in the list.

    Kamrup: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a public rally in support of NDA candidate for Dimoria constituency Tapan Das, unseen, ahead of the Assam Assembly Election, in Kamrup Metropolitan district, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI)
    Kamrup: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a public rally in support of NDA candidate for Dimoria constituency Tapan Das, unseen, ahead of the Assam Assembly Election, in Kamrup Metropolitan district, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

    He is contesting from his traditional constituency, Jalukbari, which is a stronghold of the BJP in Assam, as he has won all previous Assembly elections there in 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021.

    Another prominent candidate is Pradyut Bordoloi, who ended his lifelong association with Congress to join the BJP. He will now contest from the Dispur Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, another Congress leader, Bhupen Borah, also switched sides to the BJP and will contest for the Bihpuria constituency. The list has various key factors, like dropping 11 sitting MLAs and fielding only 5 women candidates.

    Also Read: Assam assembly polls: BJP manifesto promises 5 lakh crore investment, protection of indigenous people

    Subsequently, the BJP’s Central Election Committee released a second list comprising two candidates, fielding Sushri Krishna Saha from Dalgaon and Jiban Gogoi from Sissibargaon.

    BJP's list of candidates for Assam elections | Full list

    1. Shri Ashwini Ray Sarkar - Golakganj
    2. Shri Uttam Prasad - Dhubri
    3. Smt. Madhavi Das - Birsing-Jarua
    4. Shri Pabitra Rabha - Goalpara West (ST)
    5. Shri Tankeswar Rabha - Goalpara East (ST)
    6. Shri Arun Kumar Dey - Abhayapuri
    7. Shri Ranjeet Kumar Dass - Bijni
    8. Shri Ranjit Kumar Das - Bhabanipur-Sorbhog
    9. Shri Badal Chandra Arya - Mandia
    10. Smt. Jostna Kalita - Chamarajan
    11. Shri Raju Mech - Boko-Chaygaon (ST)
    12. Shri Himanshu Shekhar Baishya - Palasbari
    13. Shri Bhavesh Kalita - Rangia
    14. Shri Diganta Kalita - Kamalpur
    15. Shri Pradyut Bordoloi - Dispur
    16. Shri Diplu Ranjan Sarmah - New Guwahati
    17. Shri Vijay Kumar Gupta - Guwahati Central
    18. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma - Jalukbari
    19. Shri Narayan Deka - Barkhetri
    20. Shri Jayanta Malla Baruah - Nalbari
    21. Shri Chandramohan Patowary - Tihu
    22. Shri Biswajit Daimary - Tamulpur (ST)
    23. Shri Victor Kumar Das - Goreswar
    24. Shri Bikan Chandra Deka - Tangla
    25. Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi - Sipajhar
    26. Smt. Nilima Devi - Mangaldai
    27. Shri Pijush Hazarika - Jagiroad (SC)
    28. Shri Rama Kanta Deori - Morigaon
    29. Dr. Mukut Kumar Debnath - Dhing
    30. Shri Anil Saikia - Samaguri
    31. Shri Jitu Goswami - Barhampur
    32. Shri Rupak Sarmah - Nagaon-Batadraba
    33. Shri Sashi Kanta Das - Raha (SC)
    34. Shri Siladitya Dev - Hojai
    35. Shri Sibu Misra - Lumding
    36. Shri Ashok Singhal - Dhekiajuli
    37. Shri Ritu Baran Sarmah - Barchalla
    38. Shri Krishna Kamal Tanti - Rangapara
    39. Shri Padma Hazarika - Naduar
    40. Shri Pallab Lochan Das - Biswanath
    41. Shri Munindra Das - Behali (SC)
    42. Shri Utpal Bora - Gohpur
    43. Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah - Bihpuria
    44. Shri Rishiraj Hazarika - Rongonadi
    45. Shri Manab Deka - Lakhimpur
    46. Shri Laba Kumar Doley - Dhakuakhana (ST)
    47. Dr. Ranoj Pegu - Dhemaji (ST)
    48. Shri Bhuban Pegu - Jonai (ST)
    49. Shri Bolin Chetia - Sadiya
    50. Shri Rupesh Gowala - Doom Dooma
    51. Shri Bhaskar Sharma - Margherita
    52. Shri Suren Phukan - Digboi
    53. Shri Sanjoy Kisan - Makum
    54. Shri Pulok Gohain - Tinsukia
    55. Shri Binod Hazarika - Chabua-Lahowal
    56. Shri Prasanta Phukan - Dibrugarh
    57. Shri Chakradhar Gogoi - Khowang
    58. Shri Rameswar Teli - Duliajan
    59. Shri Bimal Borah - Tingkhong
    60. Shri Taranga Gogoi - Naharkatia
    61. Shri Dharmeswar Konwar - Sonari
    62. Shri Suraj Dehingia - Mahmora
    63. Shri Sushanta Borgohain - Demow
    64. Shri Mayur Borgohain - Nazira
    65. Shri Bhuban Gam - Majuli (ST)
    66. Shri Hitendra Nath Goswami - Jorhat
    67. Shri Rupjyoti Kurmi - Mariani
    68. Shri Dhiraj Gowala - Titabor
    69. Smt. Ajanta Neog - Golaghat
    70. Shri Mrinal Kumar Dutta - Dergaon
    71. Shri Mrinal Saikia - Khumtai
    72. Shri Biswajit Phukan - Sarupathar
    73. Shri Surjya Rongphar - Bokajan (ST)
    74. Shri Lunsing Teron - Howraghat (ST)
    75. Smt. Nisen Terangpi - Diphu (ST)
    76. Dr. Tuliram Ronghang - Rongkhang (ST)
    77. Dr. Habe Teron - Amri (ST)
    78. Smt. Rupali Langthasa - Haflong (ST)
    79. Shri Kaushik Rai - Lakhipur
    80. Shri Rajdeep Goala - Udharbond
    81. Shri Kamakhya Dev Purkayastha - Katigorah
    82. Shri Kishore Nath - Borkhola
    83. Dr. Rajdeep Roy - Silchar
    84. Shri Amiya Kanti Das - Dholai (SC)
    85. Dr. Milon Das - Hailakandi
    86. Shri Subrata Bhattacharjee - Karimganj North
    87. Shri Krishnendu Paul - Patharkandi
    88. Shri Bijoy Malakar - Ram Krishna Nagar (SC)
    89. Sushri Krishna Saha - Dalgaon
    90. Jiban Gogoi - Sissibargaon

    This list will be updated as and when new names are announced for the upcoming elections in the state.

    As per the Election Commission, voting for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

    • Payal Kumari
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Payal Kumari

      Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
    Home/India News/Assam Assembly Elections 2026: CM Himanta To Contest From Jalukbari As BJP Releases Candidate List For Polls
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes