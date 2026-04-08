Assam assembly elections 2026: CM Himanta to contest from Jalukbari as BJP releases candidate list for polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party has released the names of 90 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly Elections 2026. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a key figure in the Assam elections this year, is also in the list. Kamrup: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a public rally in support of NDA candidate for Dimoria constituency Tapan Das, unseen, ahead of the Assam Assembly Election, in Kamrup Metropolitan district, Tuesday, March 31, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

He is contesting from his traditional constituency, Jalukbari, which is a stronghold of the BJP in Assam, as he has won all previous Assembly elections there in 2001, 2006, 2011, 2016, and 2021.

Another prominent candidate is Pradyut Bordoloi, who ended his lifelong association with Congress to join the BJP. He will now contest from the Dispur Assembly constituency. Meanwhile, another Congress leader, Bhupen Borah, also switched sides to the BJP and will contest for the Bihpuria constituency. The list has various key factors, like dropping 11 sitting MLAs and fielding only 5 women candidates.

Also Read: Assam assembly polls: BJP manifesto promises ₹5 lakh crore investment, protection of indigenous people

Subsequently, the BJP’s Central Election Committee released a second list comprising two candidates, fielding Sushri Krishna Saha from Dalgaon and Jiban Gogoi from Sissibargaon.

BJP's list of candidates for Assam elections | Full list Shri Ashwini Ray Sarkar - Golakganj Shri Uttam Prasad - Dhubri Smt. Madhavi Das - Birsing-Jarua Shri Pabitra Rabha - Goalpara West (ST) Shri Tankeswar Rabha - Goalpara East (ST) Shri Arun Kumar Dey - Abhayapuri Shri Ranjeet Kumar Dass - Bijni Shri Ranjit Kumar Das - Bhabanipur-Sorbhog Shri Badal Chandra Arya - Mandia Smt. Jostna Kalita - Chamarajan Shri Raju Mech - Boko-Chaygaon (ST) Shri Himanshu Shekhar Baishya - Palasbari Shri Bhavesh Kalita - Rangia Shri Diganta Kalita - Kamalpur Shri Pradyut Bordoloi - Dispur Shri Diplu Ranjan Sarmah - New Guwahati Shri Vijay Kumar Gupta - Guwahati Central Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma - Jalukbari Shri Narayan Deka - Barkhetri Shri Jayanta Malla Baruah - Nalbari Shri Chandramohan Patowary - Tihu Shri Biswajit Daimary - Tamulpur (ST) Shri Victor Kumar Das - Goreswar Shri Bikan Chandra Deka - Tangla Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi - Sipajhar Smt. Nilima Devi - Mangaldai Shri Pijush Hazarika - Jagiroad (SC) Shri Rama Kanta Deori - Morigaon Dr. Mukut Kumar Debnath - Dhing Shri Anil Saikia - Samaguri Shri Jitu Goswami - Barhampur Shri Rupak Sarmah - Nagaon-Batadraba Shri Sashi Kanta Das - Raha (SC) Shri Siladitya Dev - Hojai Shri Sibu Misra - Lumding Shri Ashok Singhal - Dhekiajuli Shri Ritu Baran Sarmah - Barchalla Shri Krishna Kamal Tanti - Rangapara Shri Padma Hazarika - Naduar Shri Pallab Lochan Das - Biswanath Shri Munindra Das - Behali (SC) Shri Utpal Bora - Gohpur Shri Bhupen Kumar Borah - Bihpuria Shri Rishiraj Hazarika - Rongonadi Shri Manab Deka - Lakhimpur Shri Laba Kumar Doley - Dhakuakhana (ST) Dr. Ranoj Pegu - Dhemaji (ST) Shri Bhuban Pegu - Jonai (ST) Shri Bolin Chetia - Sadiya Shri Rupesh Gowala - Doom Dooma Shri Bhaskar Sharma - Margherita Shri Suren Phukan - Digboi Shri Sanjoy Kisan - Makum Shri Pulok Gohain - Tinsukia Shri Binod Hazarika - Chabua-Lahowal Shri Prasanta Phukan - Dibrugarh Shri Chakradhar Gogoi - Khowang Shri Rameswar Teli - Duliajan Shri Bimal Borah - Tingkhong Shri Taranga Gogoi - Naharkatia Shri Dharmeswar Konwar - Sonari Shri Suraj Dehingia - Mahmora Shri Sushanta Borgohain - Demow Shri Mayur Borgohain - Nazira Shri Bhuban Gam - Majuli (ST) Shri Hitendra Nath Goswami - Jorhat Shri Rupjyoti Kurmi - Mariani Shri Dhiraj Gowala - Titabor Smt. Ajanta Neog - Golaghat Shri Mrinal Kumar Dutta - Dergaon Shri Mrinal Saikia - Khumtai Shri Biswajit Phukan - Sarupathar Shri Surjya Rongphar - Bokajan (ST) Shri Lunsing Teron - Howraghat (ST) Smt. Nisen Terangpi - Diphu (ST) Dr. Tuliram Ronghang - Rongkhang (ST) Dr. Habe Teron - Amri (ST) Smt. Rupali Langthasa - Haflong (ST) Shri Kaushik Rai - Lakhipur Shri Rajdeep Goala - Udharbond Shri Kamakhya Dev Purkayastha - Katigorah Shri Kishore Nath - Borkhola Dr. Rajdeep Roy - Silchar Shri Amiya Kanti Das - Dholai (SC) Dr. Milon Das - Hailakandi Shri Subrata Bhattacharjee - Karimganj North Shri Krishnendu Paul - Patharkandi Shri Bijoy Malakar - Ram Krishna Nagar (SC) Sushri Krishna Saha - Dalgaon Jiban Gogoi - Sissibargaon

This list will be updated as and when new names are announced for the upcoming elections in the state.

As per the Election Commission, voting for the 126-member Assam assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.