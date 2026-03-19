Assam polls: Son quits as Congress candidate after Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP

Prateek Bordoloi, the Congress’s candidate from Margherita for next month’s Assam assembly polls, opted out of the contest even as he expressed faith in the party’s ideals, and said he will continue to work for it. The move came hours after his father, Pradyut Bordoloi, defected to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP after resigning as the Congress Parliament member from Assam’s Nagaon. (X)

Prateek Bordoloi cited changed circumstances following his father’s defection and said he decided to quit as a candidate. He expressed his desire to continue working for the Congress. “In the present circumstances, following my father’s decision to join another political party, I feel it would not be appropriate for me to continue as a candidate,” he wrote in a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

“I believe the people of Margherita and the countless dedicated Congress workers deserve absolute clarity and confidence in the party’s candidate. It would be unfair to them if any confusion or perception arises regarding my commitment or the party’s position.” Prateek Bordoloi said he will continue to work in whatever capacity the Congress leadership deems appropriate.

On Wednesday, Pradyut Bordoloi said he asked his son to make his own decision about what to do without being influenced by his move to join the BJP. State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi expressed sympathy and moral support for Prateek Bordoloi.

Pradyut Bordoloi joined the BJP after resigning as the Congress Parliament member from Assam’s Nagaon.