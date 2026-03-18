Senior Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi switches to BJP; Priyanka Gandhi says he was 'upset over ticket'

Ahead of the much-anticipated elections in Assam, Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Wednesday joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, a day after resigning from the party. He also clarified that his resignation from the party was due to “multiple issues” and not as a result of a ticket allocation for the upcoming polls. (ANI/PTI)

Reacting to the development, Congress MP and the party’s screening committee chairperson for Assam, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, called Bordoloi’s decision “unfortunate”. She also suggested that differences over ticket distribution may have led to the decision.

Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP Bordoloi joined the BJP in the presence of Assam chief minister Sarma and state BJP chief Dilip Saikia.

He accused the Congress leadership of sidelining him, saying it brought an end to his long association with the party amid claims of internal mistreatment.

He said his resignation was due to "multiple issues" rather than just the matter of ticket allocation for the Assam Assembly elections.

"For me, getting a ticket was not a question of life and death. There were multiple issues. What was important for me was to hold my head high. The Congress party has given me a lot," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"I want to make it very clear that I am in my second term in Lok Sabha, and there are another three years to go. I could have accepted the humiliation if I wanted to remain as an MP. But I decided to leave and work," he added.