'For benefit of children…': Haryana minister on using temple-mosque speakers

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Monday defended the state government's directive asking religious places to wake up students using loudspeakers early in the morning, saying it will help children in terms of health and education. The Haryana government recently called for announcements by temples and mosques to wake students up early in the morning to help them prepare for the board examination.

Gujjar said there is nothing wrong in announcements from religious places to wake up children in the morning.

"For the benefit of the children, we have called for announcements by religious places in the morning and asked to wake up the children for studies. There is nothing wrong in this. It is said that getting up early in the morning to study sharpens the mind. It is our effort. Those who wake up early in the morning benefit in terms of health and education. If society and parents cooperate in this effort, children will surely study well," said Gujjar.

The Haryana minister said that further decisions will be taken after seeing the results.

"We want that the children should benefit from this and they should study well," he added.

The state education department has also asked school authorities to ask parents to wake their children up at 4.30am to utilize early morning time for preparation.

Congress leader and former Haryana education minister Geeta Bhukkal said criticised the directive saying it has been issued to divert the attention of the people from the crumbling education system of the state.

"The government needs to fix the crumbling education system in the state. For providing better education to children, the government should be improve the infrastructure and should not issue such instructions. It seems that this is a directive issued to divert the attention of the public from the crumbling education system of the state," Bhukkal added.

In the communication issued by the state education department on December 22, all the government principals of schools were reminded that only 70 days are left for the board exams and they were also asked to make action plans to improve the board exam results.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail