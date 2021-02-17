Foreign envoys on two-day J&K visit beginning today
A group of about 20 foreign envoys, including those from the European Union, is beginning a two-day J&K visit today. They will be in Srinagar today before travelling to Jammu on Thursday.
This is the third visit of envoys from various countries that India has organised since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. Two batches of foreign envoys were taken to the Union Territory in January and February last year but the government initiative was halted due to coronavirus disease outbreak and the subsequent travel restrictions.
Like the previous two visits, envoys are scheduled to meet government officials, members of civil society groups and businessmen to assess the ground situation. It is not clear if a meeting with People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) chairperson is also on the anvil.
Also Read | Temple in Srinagar closed due to militancy reopens after 31 years on Panchami
It is also still unclear whether this time, envoys will meet leaders of regional parties like National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), besides Members of Parliament from Kashmir and former chief ministers.
Meanwhile, senior government officials would be briefing the diplomats about the successful completion of DDC elections and the situation along the Line of Control. Sources said the envoys would also be meeting some newly-elected DDC members. Confirming his meeting with the foreign envoys, Srinagar DDC chairperson Aftab Malik of Apni Party said, ”Our meeting with them has already been scheduled.” Another DDC chairperson, Nazir Ahmad Khan, who heads the Budgam district, also confirmed he would be meeting the envoys. Sources said some of the envoys could even make a brief visit to Budgam.
Also Read | Effort to mislead global community: Pakistan on visit of foreign envoys to J-K
The visiting group will be meeting delegations at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre on the banks of Dal lake and also at a hotel close by. A meeting with a group of journalists in the evening is also on the cards.
Last Saturday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had alleged that she was stopped from visiting the family of Athar Mushtaq who was killed on December 30, 2020, and put under house arrest, asking if this was the normalcy the J&K government wants to showcase to the foreign delegation.
“Placed under house arrest as usual for trying to visit the family of Athar Mushtaq killed allegedly in a fake encounter. His father was booked under UAPA for demanding his dead body. This, the normalcy GOI wants to showcase to the EU delegation visiting Kashmir,” she had tweeted.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Manipur doctor conferred Order of the Rising
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Foreign envoys on two-day J&K visit beginning today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: New Zealand may extend lockdown as nation reports 2 fresh Covid-19 cases
Manipur doctor gets Japan’s highest honour for promoting ties between 2 nations
- The decoration was constituted by Japanese Emperor Meiji in 1875. It is the highest order conferred by the government of Japan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Temple in Srinagar closed due to militancy reopens after 31 years on Panchami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PLA preps for Round 2 of disengagement, parks heavy vehicles in depth areas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India joins Iran-Russia's two-day navy exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: BJP asks leaders to clear misconceptions on agri laws
- As farmers' unions representatives await government's call for next round of talks as agitation enters Day 82.
Petrol, diesel prices increase in Delhi by 25 paise each
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry CM terms ouster of LG Kiran Bedi as 'victory of people'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter’s clash with government gives boost to Koo app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Difference between Congress, BJP narrowing down, says Kerala CM Vijayan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puducherry CM terms ouster of LG Kiran Bedi as 'victory of people'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypolls: Old-timer, OBC leader on BJP’s list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox