Foreign envoys on two-day J&K visit beginning today

A group of about 20 foreign envoys, including those from the European Union, is beginning a two-day J&K visit today. They will be in Srinagar today before travelling to Jammu on Thursday.

This is the third visit of envoys from various countries that India has organised since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019. Two batches of foreign envoys were taken to the Union Territory in January and February last year but the government initiative was halted due to coronavirus disease outbreak and the subsequent travel restrictions.

Like the previous two visits, envoys are scheduled to meet government officials, members of civil society groups and businessmen to assess the ground situation. It is not clear if a meeting with People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) chairperson is also on the anvil.

It is also still unclear whether this time, envoys will meet leaders of regional parties like National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), besides Members of Parliament from Kashmir and former chief ministers.

Meanwhile, senior government officials would be briefing the diplomats about the successful completion of DDC elections and the situation along the Line of Control. Sources said the envoys would also be meeting some newly-elected DDC members. Confirming his meeting with the foreign envoys, Srinagar DDC chairperson Aftab Malik of Apni Party said, ”Our meeting with them has already been scheduled.” Another DDC chairperson, Nazir Ahmad Khan, who heads the Budgam district, also confirmed he would be meeting the envoys. Sources said some of the envoys could even make a brief visit to Budgam.

The visiting group will be meeting delegations at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre on the banks of Dal lake and also at a hotel close by. A meeting with a group of journalists in the evening is also on the cards.

Last Saturday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had alleged that she was stopped from visiting the family of Athar Mushtaq who was killed on December 30, 2020, and put under house arrest, asking if this was the normalcy the J&K government wants to showcase to the foreign delegation.

“Placed under house arrest as usual for trying to visit the family of Athar Mushtaq killed allegedly in a fake encounter. His father was booked under UAPA for demanding his dead body. This, the normalcy GOI wants to showcase to the EU delegation visiting Kashmir,” she had tweeted.