Former Calcutta HC judge dropped from Bengal voters’ list after adjudication

Kolkata: The name of Sahidullah Munshi, former judge of the Calcutta high court and the existing chairperson of the Board of Auqaf in West Bengal, was deleted from the electoral roll after adjudication by judicial officers appointed by the Calcutta high court. The Election Commission of India (ECI) published the first part of the final electoral roll for West Bengal on February 28, dropping 6.18 million names and retaining 70.46 million voters (HT_PRINT)

“It was shocking. While my name has been deleted after adjudication, my wife’s name and elder son’s name are still under adjudication. My younger son is a new voter who had applied through Form 6 and got his EPIC number,” Munshi told HT over phone.

He was the judge of the Calcutta high court from 2013 to 2020.

“We were called for hearing. Both my name and my wife’s name were there in the 2002 voters’ list. I submitted the 2002 list, my passport, PAN card and other documents. Even the ERO was surprised why I was called for hearing and assure that my name would be cleared. But then it was sent under adjudication. I don’t know how it happened,” he added.

Also Read | 35–40% of 3.2 million names adjudicated not in West Bengal SIR list

More than six million voters’ claims were sent to judicial officers appointed by the Calcutta high court for adjudication after the final electoral roll was published on February 28 after the Special Intensive Revision. Election Commission officials said on Wednesday that of the 3.2 million cases disposed of so far, around 35% - 40% names have been deleted.

“I have to file an appeal before the tribunal. I have not been given any reason as to why my name was deleted,” Munshi said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has constituted 19 appellate tribunals across West Bengal, appointing retired judges to hear appeals against orders of judicial officers in cases involving voters marked “under adjudication” following the SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

“I don’t blame anyone. I think that, as everything was done in such a hurry, they may not have looked into the documents thoroughly. I submitted my passport so that it can’t be disputed,” said Munshi.

Meanwhile, the TMC accused the EC of “helping the BJP win, anyhow”. “The EC has become a slave of the BJP. What is the need to conduct an election in such a manner? It would be better if they declared the BJP the winner even before elections are held. The EC’s motto should have been inclusiveness. Instead they engaged in a deletion spree. Their only objective is to help the BJP win, anyhow,” said Arup Chakraborty, TMC spokesperson.

The Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal didn’t respond to calls and messages.

“Only the EC can respond to this. I have no comments,” said Rahul Sinha, senior BJP leader.