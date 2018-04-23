Clashes mar Bengal rural poll nominations; Opposition considers moving court

In a repeat of the violence earlier this month, clashes marred the last day of filing of nomination papers for the panchayat polls in West Bengal on Monday, with the opposition blaming the ruling Trinamool Congress for unleashing terror.

Supporters of the TMC and other political parties clashed in different parts of the state with crude bombs and firearms. Following the clashes, the BJP and the CPI(M) decided to move the Calcutta high court once again to bring to its notice the widespread violence.

Following the violence, the BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh warned that the party would be forced to demand President’s rule in West Bengal. “The situation in Bengal is fast approaching a state where we will be forced to demand imposition of President’s rule in the state,” Ghosh said. He also claimed five of their party’s supporters have died so far this month while trying to file nominations .

Around midday, the body of an unidentified person was found in Suri of Birbhum district during clashes between TMC and BJP supporters. TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim claimed that the person was their supporter.

A few thatched houses went up in flames after crude bombs were thrown at them. Men carrying firearms and crude bombs roamed around the area freely and used them to attack rival supporters.

Ironically, Monday’s violence took place despite state election commissioner A K Singh wrting to the director general of police (DGP) on Sunday where he pointed out Rampurhat, Nalhati I and II of Birbhum district, Bishnupur in Bankura district, East Burdwan, Raghunathganj, Kandi, Raninagar in Murshidabad district, Haringhata in Nadia district, Haldia in East Midnapore and Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district as sensitive areas.

Following a Calcutta high court order, the poll panel chief had announced on Saturday that nomination can be filed on Monday between 11 am and 3 pm.

But the violence has prompted the opposition to knock on the court’s doors once again.

“We are moving Calcutta high court once again to bring to its notice the widespread violence seen in different parts of Bengal,” said Pratap Banerjee, general secretary of Bengal unit of BJP on Monday afternoon.

CPI(M) state secretariat member Rabin Deb also said they would be moving the court again.

The run-up to rural polls in Bengal has been violent, with half a dozen deaths between April 2 and 9, the days of nomination according to the original schedule. The opposition had then claimed that TMC supporters in connivance with the police did not allow their candidates to file nominations. They levelled the same charge on Monday.

In Dubrajpur of Birbhum district, TMC workers allegedly attacked BJP candidates when they were going to the SDO’s office to file nominations. In Murarui of the same district, bombs were used in a clash between TMC and CPI(M) workers.

In Katwa of East Burdwan, a CPI(M) office was vandalised allegedly by TMC supporters. A candidate of the party was attacked and injured.

“The design of the ruling party is clear: use muscle power and the police to prevent opposition candidates from submiting nominations,” alleged Pradip Bhattacharya, Rajya Sabha member and former president of state Congress.

“In Katwa, police and RAF are preventing candidates from filing nomination papers. In Diamond Harbour, people are waiting on either side of the road to obstruct those trying to reach offices for filing nomination,” he claimed, adding that the election commissioner refused to meet him due to preoccupations.

Police arrested two BJP workers in Sonamukhi in Bankurs district when they allegedly attacked the police after they tried to clear a blockade by the party supporters. BJP workers blocked the road alleging they were being prevented by TMC workers from filing nomination papers.

The party also alleged their party office at Natunganj in the same district was attacked and ransacked by the ruling party members.

Union minister of state for heavy industry, Babul Supriyo, too, alleged that ruling party supporters were preventing BJP candidates and beating them up in and around Asansol, the Lok Sabha constituency from where he was elected in 2014.

Bombs were hurled in front of the BDO office at Chhatna in Bankura and Paikar in Birbhum district.

Clashes took place in Khargram of Murshidabad district, where four Congress supporters were injured. Ruling party supporters there accused Congress workers of ransacking their party office.

In Berhampore, ruling party workers allegedly manhandled Congress MLA Manoj Chakraborty and threw him to the ground and manhandled. The MLA’s supporters protested with a blockade of national highway 34 that connects Kolkata with north Bengal.

On Sunday, Ajit Debnath, a TMC worker in Gopalnagar of North 24 Parganas, succumbed to bullet injuries he sustained on April 19 at his home.

TV channels aired footages of how policemen prevented journalists from entering the administrative building of South 24 Parganas district Saturday morning though they allowed several motorbikes each carrying two or three youths without helmets.

Officials indicated the state election commissioner will announce the date of polling after watching how peacefully the nomination process progresses.

In Murshidabad district, the car of Congress MP Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury was attacked with stones allegedly by TMC supporters. Though he escaped unhurt, his bodyguard was injured.