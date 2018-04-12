Calcutta HC suspends Bengal panchayat poll processes till April 16

The Calcutta high court on Thursday suspended till April 16 all processes, including withdrawal of nomination and scrutiny, connected to the Bengal panchayat polls.

Justice Subrata Talukdar delivered the order on a petition by the Bengal unit of the BJP, which has alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress is using violence and strong-arm tactics to prevent their candidates from filing nominations.

The decision is unprecedented in the history of the rural elections that started in the state in 1978.

Justice Talukdar also imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on the BJP for misrepresentation. He held that the BJP had moved both the high court and the Supreme Court on similar pleas and likened its conduct to “forum hopping”.

The judge has asked the State Election Commission (SEC) to submit on April 16 a report on the measures taken to address complaints by the opposition during the nomination process. Justice Talukdar will take a decision on resuming the poll process after getting the SEC’s report.

West Bengal will vote in three phases for the panchayat polls — on May 1, 3 and 5. Counting will take place on May 8.

“We welcome the decision of the Calcutta high court,” said MoS heavy industry and Lok Sabha MP Babul Supriyo.

The polls are being seen as a test of strength for the Trinamool and opposition BJP, CPI(M) and Congress ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

Read | Stakes are high for Trinamool Congress and BJP in upcoming Bengal rural polls

“The election process is kept on hold till April 16,” said advocate and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee.

“There are a lot of earlier orders that once an election process starts it cannot be put on hold. We are approaching a division bench against this order,” said Banerjee.

The Congress welcomed the Supreme Court and high court orders.

“I salute the courts. At least they are listening to our agony, when the government, police and even the State Election Commission are turning a deaf ear to our pleas,” said state Congress president Adhir Chowdhury.

Since the nomination process began on April 2, opposition parties have alleged that workers of the Trinamool Congress, led by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, have been assaulting and intimidating their candidates.

The BJP and CPI(M) approached the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday after the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the West Bengal rural polls. The parties wanted, among other things, an extension of the deadline for filing nominations.

On the night of April 9, the state election commission had issued a notification extending filing of nomination by a day (till 3 pm on April 10). But within 12 hours, state election commissioner AK Singh withdrew the extension. He cited two letters — one by the state government and the other by Kalyan Banerjee —citing legal infirmities in the previous order.

The filing of nomination for the panchayat polls began on April 2 and ended on April 9. Scrutiny of nominations took place on April 11. Withdrawal of nomination started on April 12 and is supposed to end on April 16.