Union minister Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for 25 'strategic' highway projects in Jammu

Union minister Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of 25 projects of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Jammu on Wednesday. The projects are 257 kilometres in length and are being constructed with an investment of ₹11,721 crore.

The projects for which the foundation stone will be laid by the Union highways minister involve rehabilitation and upgradation of some sections and construction of viaduct and tunnels.

According to a government statement, these roads will help in providing all-weather connectivity between Jammu and the Kashmir valley. They thus become strategically important for the swift movement of the defence forces, the statement added.

The projects will also provide employment, as the proposed roads will connect all other major roads leading to various district headquarters.

A number of highways have either come up or been given the go-ahead in various parts of the country, which show the speed with which the NHAI has been working.

According to a report by the ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH), the construction of National Highways touched 37 kilometres per day in the year 2020-21.

It further said that over the last seven years, the length of National Highways has gone up by 50 per cent from 91,287 km as of April 2014 to 1,37,625 km as on March 20, 2021.

The government is also planning to add one lakh kilometres of road network to the existing national highways in the next four years. The mega plan was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he inaugurated the Gati Shakti project in October.

The PM Gati Shakti project, which is pegged at a cost of ₹100 lakh crore, aims to set up a multi-nodal connectivity to various economic zones, a centralised portal to unite the infrastructural initiatives planned and initiated by as many as 16 central ministries and departments.

At least 5,500 kilometres of four- and six-lane highways will be constructed across the coastal belt of the country.