Ghulam Nabi Azad's party to focus on these three issues in Jammu and Kashmir

In his first public meeting in Jammu after resigning from the Congress, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad announced to launch of his political outfit that will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land and employment to native domicile.

The ex-Congress leader said the first unit of his political outfit would be formed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the impending assembly election.

“My party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land and employment to native domicile,” Azad said.

The former Union minister, however, announced that he was yet to decide upon a name for his party. "The people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the name and the flag for the party. I will give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand," Azad said at the rally after breaking away from his five-decade-long association with the Congress.

Lashing out at the Congress, Azad, who resigned from the all-party post last week, said “people are trying to defame us (me and my supporters who left the party) but their reach is limited to computer tweets”.

"The Congress was made by us by our blood, not by computers, not by Twitter. People are trying to defame us but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground," he said.

"I thank everyone who supported me through their resignations, WhatsApp messages and other mediums from across the country since I resigned from the party. I have served the Congress party holding every position for last 53 years, but never received this much of love even when I am not on any position," Azad added.

Taking a hot spot at the Congress, Azad said people from the Congress now go to jail in buses, call the DGP or commissioners, get their names written and leave within an hour. This is the reason Congress has been unable to grow.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Azad had targeted party leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, over the way the party has been run in the past nearly nine years.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

