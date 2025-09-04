Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gig worker held for 'assaulting' woman after entering PG in Bengaluru

PTI |
Published on: Sept 04, 2025 10:55 pm IST

The incident occurred on August 29 and was caught on CCTV.

A gig worker has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman and stealing from her at her paying guest accommodation here. The incident occurred on August 29 and was caught on CCTV.

The police had traced the culprit using the CCTV footage. (Hindustan Times)
The police had traced the culprit using the CCTV footage. (Hindustan Times)

The police had traced the culprit using the CCTV footage. According to police, the man, identified as Naresh Pattam, 30, was passing by the PG facility at BTM Layout 1st Stage when he saw the door open and the security guard fast asleep.

“He then entered the premises, locked the other rooms from outside and went inside the victim’s room,” said a police official to PTI. He also allegedly took 2,500 from the victim's room, the police added.

Pattam is from Madanapalle in Andhra Pradesh and worked as a bike-taxi driver. Police also said he arrived in Bengaluru after getting out on bail in two robbery cases in his home town in 2021.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Gig worker held for 'assaulting' woman after entering PG in Bengaluru
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On