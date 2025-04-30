Girls outshine boys as JKBOSE Class 12th result 2025 announced

The result of the Class 12 board examination in Jammu and Kashmir was declared on Wednesday, with around 75% of candidates qualifying. The percentage of girls passing the exam is higher than that of boys. JKBOSE result: The board announced that 77,311 students passed the examination(Representational image)

The results, announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), revealed that 21 of the 22 students who secured the top three positions in the science, commerce, arts, and home science streams are girls.

Of the 22 students in the top three ranks, 17 are from government higher secondary schools, while the rest are from private schools.

The board announced that 77,311 students passed the examination out of a total of 1,03,308 candidates.

“The total pass percentage is 74.83%,” an official from BOSE said.

A total of 37,214 boys passed out of 51,717, recording a pass percentage of 71.95%.

“As many as 51,591 girls appeared in the exam, with 40,097 qualifying—scoring a pass percentage of 77.72%,” the official said.

A total of 30,623 students secured distinctions (75% and above), while 30,622 scored a First Division (60% and above), and 36,311 managed to obtain a Second Division (48% and above).