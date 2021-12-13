Goa polls: Not here to divide but unite anti-BJP vote, says Mamata

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Mamata Banerjee on Monday raised the pitch for the upcoming Goa elections and said that her intention was not to “split the vote” against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, but rather to “unite” it.

Addressing a rally in Benaulim, Banerjee also attacked the Congress, stating that no party had sole claim to the Opposition space. “I do not want to speak against the Congress. You want to join, join us. Just because you (Congress) are not doing anything, no one else will do it? this is not right....If anyone wants to defeat the BJP, then it’s up to them to support us.”

During her speech, Banerjee on Monday also said that Mother Teresa was “very affectionate” towards her.

“Mother Teresa was very affectionate to me,” Banerjee said in an election rally in the Christian-dominated constituency where she welcomed local MLA Churchill Alemão of the Nationalist Congress Party into the TMC.

“Once when the Left Front government was there (in power in West Bengal), at midnight she (Mother Teresa) rang me up and said, ‘Mamata, those leftists are capturing one house of ours. Can you help me?’ I went there and settled it and saved her,” said Banerjee, who is on a two-day tour of Goa.

“I must remember that day when the Babri Masjid was demolished,” the TMC chief said. “There was a big communal right in Kolkata everywhere. I was there on the road. No government (presence) was on the road. Then I met Mother Teresa in Loretto school, which is run by Catholics. Mother told me: ‘Mamata, what are you doing here?’ And I asked her, ‘what are you doing here?’ That relationship we maintained.”

Banerjee told the gathering that the Vatican had invited her for the canonization ceremony of Mother Teresa, an invitation she had accepted.

The West Bengal government celebrates Christmas in a big way in Kolkata, Banerjee said.