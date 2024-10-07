‘God with AAP’: Arvind Kejriwal after ED raids MP Sanjeev Arora over land ‘fraud’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that God is with the party and there is no need to be afraid as no wrong has been done. His reaction came as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations linked to AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora as part of a money laundering probe. New Delhi: Former Delhi CM and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav) (PTI10_07_2024_000120B)(PTI)

"God is with the party. There is no need to be scared... no wrong has been done," Kejriwal said. He also alleged that the BJP-led Centre has been targeting his party and its senior leaders through its probe agencies under the grab of corruption, news agency PTI reported.

"It's not that some corruption investigation is on. It appears that the prime minister is after one party and has deployed all the resources and agencies to finish the party and its leaders," Kejriwal told reporters with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi by his side.

Kejriwal said that curtains are slowly coming down on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as people realise that he preaches something but practices something else.

Earlier in the day, former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also described the ED raids as an attempt to break the party. “But AAP members will not stop, get sold or get scared,” Sisodia said in a post on X.

ED raids

The ED on Monday searched multiple locations in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurugram and Delhi in connection with a land "fraud" case against Arora and others.

Places linked to real estate businessman Hemant Sood and another person named Chandra Shekhar Agrawal was also searched in Jalandhar.

Officials alleged that Arora transferred an industrial plot in the name of his company in an "illegal" manner, committing an alleged fraud. Searches are being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they added.

Meanwhile, Arora claimed innocence in a post on X. "I am a law-abiding citizen, am not sure about the reason for search operation, will cooperate fully with agencies and make sure all their queries are answered," he wrote.

